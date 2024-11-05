Last week Apple revealed details of the AI-driven photo-editing features included in its latest software release for iPhones and Mac computers, and the tech giant has now announced it is acquiring the Pixelmator suite of Mac and iOS-only editing applications.

These include the Photomator 3.3 image-browsing and editing app, which is able to process over 750 raw image formats, while also offering an extensive range of non-destructive colour adjustments plus AI-powered tools that include easy subject and sky selection.

Photomator, soon to be Apple-owned

Batch editing, object removal and a range of presets are also available. The Pixelmator Pro app, meanwhile, was upgraded last year to support the import and editing of HDR images and video, along with powerful AI-driven masking features.

Pixelmator Pro’s interface

The acquisition suggests Apple is getting serious about more advanced photo-editing software again, having replaced its Lightroom competitor, Aperture, with the much more basic Apple Photos in 2014.

Pixelmator’s AI prowess also fits in with Apple’s current strategy to ramp up its AI (Apple Intelligence) offerings in the face of stiff competition, particularly from Android smartphones.

Pay day in Lithuania?

‘We’ve been inspired by Apple since day one… looking back, it’s crazy what a small group of dedicated people have been able to achieve over the years from all the way in Vilnius, Lithuania,’ said the Pixelmator team, key members of which could benefit handsomely from the buy-out.

Apple’s acquisition is subject to regulatory approval, and there will be no material changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS and Photomator apps for the time being, Pixelmator confirmed.

Going forward, it is not known whether the Pixelmator programs and apps will continue to be branded as such, or absorbed into the Apple photo and video-editing ‘ecosystem.’

