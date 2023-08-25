The winners of the Black and White Photo Awards 2023 have been announced with Patrice Quillard emerging as the ‘Absolute Winner’ and a €1000. His image of a gelada baboon staring directly into the camera triumphed over the 3000 monochrome images that were submitted for the competition across five categories: Architecture, Street, Landscape, Portrait as well as Flora and Fauna.

My Copyright by Patrice Quillard, Absolute Winner of the Black and White Photo Awards

Describing the moment he captured the winning image, Quillard said: ‘Suddenly and for a brief moment, he turned towards me, looked at me intensely and I understood the full force of his dominance over his troops. It was an unforgettable moment for me, exactly what I was looking to bring out through a photograph‘.

Black and White Photo Awards 2023 Winners

Painted Portrait by Ágnes Dudás – Special Prize for Creativity

The top winners from each category include: Gareth Jones (Architecture) Joy Saha ( Street), Arturo de Frias Marques (Fauna and Flora), Michael Potts (Portrait) and Edoardo Frenquelli (Landscape).

Lobos de cacería by Arturo de Frias Marques. Winner, Fauna and Flora Category.

The 2023 competition which ran from January to June saw over 1700 photographers from 922 countries submitting their work, a significant increase since the first edition in 2022. All the finalists work is available to view in the competition’s online gallery.

Related articles:

Best photography competitions to enter in 2023

Shortlist for Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize Announced

Creator of the Year Competition

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok