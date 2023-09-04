The 2023 Bird Photographer of the Year winners have been announced! Photographers around the world submitted in this bird-specific wildlife photography competition. Out of more than 20,000 entries, Jack Zhi, from the USA, has come out on top with his dramatic image of peregrine falcon tackling a brown pelican (featured above). 17-year-old German photographer Anton Trexler has also been named Young Bird Photographer of the Year 2023 with a blackbird silhouetted against the moon shot.

Photographers from all over the world entered more than 20,000 images into the competition, each with their eyes on the £5,000 grand prize.

Photographer Jack Zhi, from the USA, was declared this year’s grand prize winner for his dramatic image taken in Southern California.

“For four years, I attempted to capture the rare sight of the female falcon attacking large brown pelicans with incredible speed and agility,” says Zhi. “I love the eyes of the pelican in this image – surprised and scared. The action was fast, and over in the blink of an eye. But I’ll remember that moment forever.”

“Each image is not merely a testament to the immense talent of our photographers, but a poignant reminder of the breathtaking beauty of birds,” says Will Nicholls, Director of Bird Photographer of the Year. “The astonishing calibre of these photographs underscores a vital message: let us champion the cause of conservation, so that future generations can marvel at the real-life inspirations behind these extraordinary images.”

Blue Hour and Red Mood. Eurasian Blackbird Turdus merula. Mainz, Germany. Anton Trexler, Germany. Category: 15–17 years. Gold Award Winner and Young Bird Photographer of the Year 2023. © Anton Trexler / Bird Photographer of the Year NIKON D3S · f/2.8 · 1/125s · 300mm · ISO640

The Young Bird Photographer of the Year 2023 was awarded to 17-year-old German photographer Anton Trexler for his incredibly atmospheric image of a blackbird silhouetted against the moon.

Bird Photographer of the Year has conservation at its heart. This year, the competition donated £5,000 to partner charity Birds on the Brink, which provides vital funding to grass-roots bird conservation projects around the world. (www.birdsonthebrink.co.uk)

Photographers competed in 8 different categories in the adult competition: Best Portrait, Birds in the Environment, Bird Behaviour, Birds in Flight, Black and White, Urban Birds, Conservation (Single Image), and Comedy Bird Photo. There was also a Conservation Award, Portfolio Award, and Video Award.

All awarded images are published by William Collins in a hard-back coffee-table book, which is now available online at birdpoty.com. Foreword by wildlife cameraman and presenter Gordon Buchanan (HB, £30).

The 2024 competition is now open for entries at birdpoty.com, and invites photographers of all experience levels to submit their best bird photos.

More Bird Photographer of the Year 2023 award winners

Gold award in the Best Portrait category

Glistening-Green by Nicolas Reusens, Spain. Glistening-green Tanager Chlorochrysa phoenicotis. Mashpi Amagusa Reserve, Ecuador.

Canon EOS R7 with Tamron 100–400mm f/4.5–6.3 lens. 213mm; 1/500s; f/7.1; ISO 400.

Glistening-Green. Glistening-green Tanager Chlorochrysa phoenicotis. Mashpi Amagusa Reserve, Ecuador. Nicolas Reusens, Spain. Category: Best Portrait. Gold Award Winner. © Nicolas Reusens / Bird Photographer of the Year Canon EOS R7 · f/7.1 · 1/500s · 213mm · ISO400

Silver award in the Birds in Flight category

Green Planet Flamingos by Paul Mckenzie, Ireland. Lesser Flamingo Phoeniconaias minor. Lake Bogoria, Kenya.

Canon EOS R5 with Canon 100–500mm f/4.5–7.1 lens. 500mm; 1/4,000s; f/7.1; ISO 400

Green Planet Flamingos. Lesser Flamingo Phoeniconaias minor. Lake Bogoria, Kenya. Paul Mckenzie, Ireland. Category: Birds in Flight. Silver Award Winner. © Paul Mckenzie / Bird Photographer of the Year Canon EOS R5 · f/7.1 · 1/4000s · 500mm · ISO400

Gold award in the Comedy Bird Photo category

No Way Out by Antonio Aguti, Italy. Purple Heron Ardea purpurea. Lake Chiusi, Italy.

Sony A1 with Sony 600mm f/4 GM lens. 600mm; 1/4,000s; f/4; ISO 320.

No Way Out. Purple Heron Ardea purpurea. Lake Chiusi, Italy. Antonio Aguti, Italy. Category: Comedy Bird Photo. Gold Award Winner. © Antonio Aguti / Bird Photographer of the Year ILCE-1 · f/4 · 1/4000s · 600mm · ISO320

Silver award in the Bird Behaviour category

Blue-Footed Fishing Dive by Henley Spiers, United Kingdom. Blue-footed Booby Sula nebouxii. Los Islotes, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Nikon D850 with Nikon 28–70mm f/3.5–4.5 lens. 28mm; 1/250s; f/13; ISO 500.

Blue-footed fishing dive. Blue-footed Booby Sula nebouxii. Los Islotes, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Henley Spiers, United Kingdom. Category: Bird Behaviour. Silver Award Winner. © Henley Spiers / Bird Photographer of the Year

Gold award in the Birds in the Environment category

Sunflower Paradise by Mateusz Piesiak, Poland. Brambling Fringilla montifringilla. Lower Silesia, Poland.

Fujifilm X-T2 with Fujifilm 10–24mm f/4 lens. 10mm; 1/680s; f/11; ISO 1,600.

Sunflower Paradise. Brambling Fringilla montifringilla. Lower Silesia, Poland. Mateusz Piesiak, Poland. Category: Birds in the Environment. Gold Award Winner. © Mateusz Piesiak / Bird Photographer of the Year X-T2 · f/11 · 1/680s · 10mm · ISO1600

Featured image: Grab the Bull By the Horns. Peregrine Falcon Falco peregrinus and Brown Pelican Pelecanus occidentalis. Southern California, United States.

Jack Zhi, United States. Category: Bird Behaviour. Gold Award Winner and Bird Photographer of the Year 2023. © Jack Zhi / Bird Photographer of the Year

