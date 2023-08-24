The Royal Meteorological Society has announced the shortlist for this year’s Weather Photographer of the Year. Raising awareness of environmental issues and showcasing the world’s most striking weather, the finalists are made up of impressive landscape photography, street images and more from amateur and professional photographers from 94 countries.

The winner will take home a £5,000 cash prize, along with prizes for Mobile (£2500) and Young (£750) category winners. Last year’s competition was won by Christopher Ison, with a dramatic photo of Storm Eunice. A public vote is now open until 24th September, where you can vote for your favourite image. Here we share just a selection of the shortlist, the winner will be announced 5th October.

Country Supercell by Sara Bruce. Photo location: between Mexico and Centralia, USA. Instagram: weather_jinxer_storm_chaser Twitter: WeatherJinxer Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – 2.20 mm 1/1400 sec f/2.2 ISO 50

From The Royal Meteorological Society, 24th August, 2023:

The Royal Meteorological Society is pleased to open the public vote for the 2023 Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year competition. Now in its eighth year, the competition is a window to the vastly different climates experienced across the world and provides an international platform to highlight global weather events.

The 2023 Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year competition showcases some of the world’s most striking weather phenomena, alongside images that narrate compelling stories about the impacts of climate change. Highlights include rare red sprite lightning, dramatic tornadoes and cloud formations, ice-covered landscapes, flood-filled streets, dry riverbeds and deadly forest fires.

The shortlisted images emphasise the beauty and fragility of our weather and the urgency to limit further global warming while adapting to the changes we are already experiencing. We invite people to vote for their favourite photograph from a shortlist of the finest entries.

In July, a judging panel of photography experts and meteorologists selected the shortlist from the competition’s main and smartphone categories and voted for their overall winners.

The public has until 24 September 2023 to vote for their favourite finalist.

to vote for their favourite finalist. The vote is open from 00:01 (BST) on Thursday 24 August and closes on Sunday 24 September at 23:59 (BST).

The winners will be announced on Thursday 5 October.

Divine Power by Braga. Photo location: Flamengo neighbourhood, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Social media:

Instagram: @fsbragaphotos Website: fsbraga.com.br Camera: NIKON D750 with AF – S Nikkor 70-300mm f/4.5 – 5.6G IF – ED VR at 300mm f/16 30′ ISO 100 NIKON D750 · f/16 · 1/0s · 300mm · ISO100

To see more of the shortlisted images and vote for your favourite, visit: rmets.org/weather-photographer-of-the-year/photos

The competition sees talented amateur and professional photographers from 94 countries showcasing their best weather and climate photographs and sharing the stories that the images reveal.

Weather systems shape and impact the global economy, human health, our environment, and life choices. Today, climate change is altering our weather and triggering long-term changes to weather patterns, leading to increasingly frequent and unprecedented events, such as historic floods and droughts. Raising awareness of these changes and their impact on society and the environment is critical to galvanising action to mitigate against and adapt to climate change globally.

Flight in the Storm by Daniela Solera Meneses Photo location: San José, Costa Rica. Social media: Instagram @Dasome90

Prof Liz Bentley, Chief Executive of the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS), said: “In my eighth year of judging the Weather Photographer of the Year competition, the entrants never fail to astonish me. This year’s shortlist shows the world’s weather in all its variety, beauty, power and even its capacity to devastate.

Images bear witness to the impact of flooding, wildfires and drought on both natural habitats and human life. We hope that this will bring attention to the increasing frequency of these events caused by climate change, and prompt swifter action.”

Once Upon a December Evening by Caitlin Jones-Fullerton Photo location: Flintshire, North Wales. Social media: Instagram: @caitlinmai Twitter: @caitlinmai Camera: iPhone 14 pro iPhone 14 Pro · f/2.8 · 1/100s · 9mm · ISO50

Marisa Drew, Chief Sustainability Officer at Standard Chartered, commented: “Congratulations to the finalists shortlisted for the Standard Chartered-sponsored Weather Photographer of the Year competition.

“Their images of beautiful and striking scenes from around the world so movingly depict the impacts of climate change on our planet. Thank you to all those who entered the competition for sharing your talent.”

ITV Weather, who were involved in judging the competition, said: “It was fascinating being part of the judging panel for this competition, and to see such awe-inspiring moments of weather from around the world. The competition shows how weather and climate impacts us differently, and how it can affect and influence daily life.

“The entrants showed so much passion for telling these stories and providing us with glimpses of the planet’s ever changing weather and climate. It was a strong shortlist, and congratulations to everyone who participated.”

Forest Fire Boundary by Tran Tuan. Photo location: Bac Giang province, Vietnam. Social media: Facebook: /trantuan.gallery Camera: DJI Mavic Pro FC220 · f/2.2 · 1/30s · 4.73mm · ISO139

The winners and runners-up of the main and mobile categories for ‘Weather Photographer of the Year 2023’, ‘Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2023’, supported by The Week Junior Science+Nature, and the result of the public vote will be revealed on Thursday, 5 October. The announcement will be made via RMetS Instagram stories (rmets_) at 6 pm (BST) before being shared on the Royal Meteorological Society’s website and other channels.

Featured image: Ethel Alice by Mersea Millsy. Photo location: Mersea Island, Essex, United Kingdom. Social media: @merseamillsy Canon R5 & RF 16mm lens

More news:

Shortlist for Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2023 announced

Best photography competitions to enter

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.