With a one-inch sensor, four lenses and Leica backing, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is quite possibly the best smartphone for photographers – but comes at a price. Specifically, £1,299. That is, usually. We’ve found it at the cheapest it’s ever been, closer to £800, curtesy of a price drop and coupons which are available on the Xiaomi website.

This is quite easily one of the best performing smartphones on the market for photography, with a one-inch sensor and four Leica Summilux lenses really setting it apart from its rivals. The images and videos that it produces easily match and often surpass those from the “bigger” brands. We liked it so much, in fact, we dare say forget iPhones, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is better for photography.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra at a glance:

50MP f/1.6-4.0 23mm equivalent camera with one-inch sensor

50MP f/1.8 12mm equivalent ultrawide camera

50MP f/1.8 75mm equivalent 3x telephoto camera

50MP f/2.5 120mm equivalent 5x telephoto camera (periscope lens)

8K video at up to 30fps

4K video at up to 120fps

6.73-inch, 3200 x 1440 pixels, 3000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen

Operating system – HyperOS based on Android14

Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

5000mAh battery (international), 5300mAh battery (China)

