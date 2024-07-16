Not everyone is a member of the mirrorless camera fraternity, and, of course, there is nothing to stop you having a mirrorless model AND a DLSR. There are some great DSLR deals to be had at the moment during Amazon Prime Day!

For enthusiast photographers who don’t mind those flapping mirrors, the Canon EOS 90D DSLR is a real winner. It’s now fallen to £899.99 on Amazon, a wallet-pleasing saving of 31%.

Yes, it’s APS-C rather than full frame, but the EOS 90D excels in many areas, particularly high-speed shooting – it can rattle off 10fps with autofocus tracking when using the viewfinder and 11fps when using Live View with fixed AF. Wildlife and sports fans take note!

And even if you now proudly sport a ‘Mirrorless Club’ badge, it would make a great back-up camera, especially if you still have a collection of older Canon lenses gathering dust. It’s not surprising we named the EOS 90D one of the best DSLRs you can currently buy.

Canon EOS 90D. Image: AP

Canon EOS 90D key features

32.5MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-25,600 (expandable to ISO 51,200)

10fps continuous shooting (11fps in Live View)

220k pixel RGB+IR metering sensor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye Detection AF

3-inch, 1040K-dot LCD screen

See the link below for UK buyers (there is no Amazon Prime Day discount for US buyers).

