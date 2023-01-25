If you’re looking for the best deals on memory cards, or some last minute pick me ups, we’ve found some great deals for you, with 32GB SD cards from £5.99, 64GB SD cards from just £14.99, and more from top brands like SanDisk, Lexar and Samsung. We always recommend sticking to known brands, so you know what you’re getting, and can trust the card with your precious photos and video.

It’s also worth remembering that SanDisk Extreme memory cards come with free recovery software, so that if the worst happens, you can recover your lost photos for free with the software provided! You never know when you’ll need to recover some images, so having something available is a great idea.

Best SD Memory Card Deals up to 64GB:

Best SD Memory Card Deals 128GB:

Best SD Memory Card Deals 256GB:

If you’re looking for a MicroSD memory card, you can save even more money, with these being available for even better value for money. If you choose the right card, you’ll be able to use them in digital cameras thanks to the MicroSD to SD card adapter.

Best MicroSD Memory Card Deals:

Don’t forget a memory card reader!

If you’re tired of plugging the USB cable into your camera to transfer images, then a memory card reader is a great way to simplify the process, as well as making it easier to access your photos on other computers and laptops. Here’s one we found from a reputable brand:

But, there are so many, it could be worth having a look at the memory card readers available on Amazon UK to find a great deal.

We’ve found these deals on Amazon UK, and you’ll be able to find more deals on the Amazon UK deals page!

Read our complete guide to buying memory cards to find out more!

How to make sure you never lose your photos again

Read our Samsung MicroSD card review

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.