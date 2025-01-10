Take advantage of a very tempting deal on the powerful Sony Alpha A1, one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras money can buy. You won’t outgrow it quickly!

Every little helps, to quote a famous supermarket, and you can make a decent saving on Sony’s flagship mirrorless camera, the Sony Alpha A1, via this voucher deal from Park Cameras. The price after the voucher is now £4,599! You can also get a £100 off Sony lenses with this deal.

Wex Photo Video has a similar deal, again with a lens discount voucher available too.

The Sony Alpha A1 is a beast of a camera (in a good way). As we said in our original review, ‘the Sony Alpha A1 has has astounding capabilities that will serve even the most demanding of professional photographers’ needs. Its shooting speeds, autofocus, and resolution power are unrivalled.’

Sony’s Alpha A1 is a truly remarkable camera that can do almost everything. Photo credit: Andy Westlake

Sony Alpha A1 key features

50.1 MP full frame mirrorless sensor

Sony E-mount

759 phase-detection AF

ISO 100-32,000 (standard), ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

30fps continuous shooting

Video: 8K up to 30fps, 4K up to 120fps

