If ever feel you have left it too late to succeed in selling your images, or have too many other distractions, take heart from the story of Michelle Cowbourne. Despite only taking up landscape photography in 2018, she’s now opened her first shop in Glastonbury, Somerset (while also running a separate business and raising a family).

Michelle, who is also a regular contributor to AP, began her photographic career a mere six years ago, with AP deputy editor (and fellow Glastonbury resident) Geoff Harris acting as a mentor.

‘I knew very little about cameras or how to use them, let alone landscape photography,’ she recalls. ‘But I knew I wanted to learn how to take pictures of the wonderful scenery on my doorstep.’

Credit: Michelle Cowbourne/Visions of Somerset

Since then, her images, mainly shot on and around the town’s iconic Tor, appear regularly in the national press and get shortlisted in major competitions. Michelle also has built up a large and loyal social media following.

‘Glastonbury has given a lot to me as a photographer, so I’m really excited to be sharing my photographic passion for the town with this new shop,’ she said. ‘As well as high-quality prints, we stock canvasses and a wide range of photo gifts too.’

Michelle’s recent aurora images have been highly popular, and she was interviewed by BBC radio this week

‘It was a real privilege to help Michelle get started as a landscape photographer,’ adds Geoff. ‘All I did was give her camera tips and technique advice, really. She took on board everything I said, was always hungry to learn more and has always worked incredibly hard – most days, you will find her up for the first light, even in the depths of winter.

I think anyone who wants to improve their landscape photography, and photography generally, can learn from Michelle’s example. There is no substitute for studying, being open to constructive feedback, and putting in the leg-work.’

Michelle’s new shop is at the bottom of Glastonbury’s world-famous high street, so nearly impossible to miss!

To mark the opening of Michelle’s bricks-and-mortar shop, AP readers can get 10% off prints and canvasses by quoting the code APOFFER (please note this is just for the physical shop, not her website).

The offer is not time limited, but the code can only be used once and will be recorded at point of sale.

Do drop by if you are local, or have tickets for the festival this year (though the town is highly photogenic and welcoming to photographers all year round). The address is 6 Market Place, Glastonbury, Somerset BA6 9HW, and Michelle’s website is www.visionsofsomerset.co.uk.

Further reading

The best cameras for landscape photography

45 ways to make money from photography



