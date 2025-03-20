Amateur Photographer tests more cameras, lenses, software, and accessories than any other UK publication, but we go far beyond the British Isles – our tests are widely respected around the world for their independence, quality and depth.

Representing the best of the best, read on to see the Best Lenses of the Year from the AP Awards.

The AP Awards, which have been an annual highlight in the photography calendar for over 40 years, are held in higher regard within the global camera industry than any other UK award.

Read on for some top-quality glass, and don't forget to check out this year's award-winning cameras, smartphones and drones here.

Readers’ Choice Lens of the Year – Nikon Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR

Nikon Nikkor 28-400 F/4-8 VR lens. Image: Amy Davies

£1399 | nikon.co.uk

Why we like it:

Huge zoom range

Relatively portable

Fast and quiet focusing

Good value

Our readers’ favourite lens this year is a versatile superzoom that can, theoretically, never leave your camera yet cover almost any shooting scenario. Giving you a 14.2x zoom, potentially it could be used for subjects as diverse as landscapes, portraits, macro, sports and wildlife. This makes it a great choice for situations such as travel or day trips, when you’re trying to keep your kit bag as light as possible.

Key attractions include weather-sealed construction, an impressively close minimum focus distance ranging from 0.2m to 1.2m, and built-in vibration reduction that promises 5.5 stops of stabilisation. A near-silent stepping motor provides fast and accurate focusing. It’s surprisingly small given its 400mm range, measuring just 14.2cm in length and weighing 725g. And while this isn’t a lens to buy for ultimate sharpness, it performs well if you look at pictures at normal printing sizes and don’t obsess too much about pixel-peeping.

Overall, though, the best thing about this lens is its versatility. The images it produces are very good, and for the reach you get, it likely opens up subjects that might not have ordinarily been within the average photographer’s budget. It’s a great all-rounder that comes recommended.

Read our full review of the Nikon Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR.

Prime Lens of the Year – Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN Art

Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN Art. Image: Damien Demolder

£1299 l sigmauk.com

Why we like it:

Ultra-bright aperture

Great resolution wide open

Fully featured controls

Excellent value

Two points about this extremely impressive lens immediately stand out. The first is that it has an exceptionally large maximum aperture, and the second

is that it costs considerably less than similar lenses from other makers. Take a closer look at the specs and you’ll find that it’s also somewhat smaller than you might expect and that it weighs less too, at just 109mm long and 745g.

You get a lot of features for your money, though. A 13-blade iris provides attractive bokeh and is set using a manual aperture ring. Those who prefer silent operation can deactivate its clicks. You get an AF/MF switch and a lens function button, too. AF speed is excellent and doesn’t hinder the performance of the camera.

But it’s the photos that truly set this lens apart and make it worth buying. Wide open, images are delightfully sharp, and resolution and contrast are both high. Portraits draw your attention directly to the eye, and the focus roll-off is graciously smooth. Of course you may not need to shoot at f/1.2 all the time, and then you’ll find a 50mm lens that offers exceptional sharpness. But when you do want that super-fast aperture, you will be amazed and delighted by the results.

Read our full review of the Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN Art.



Zoom Lens of the Year – Sony FE 28-70mm F2 GM

Sony FE 28-70mm F2 GM. Credit: Andy Westlake

£3049 l sony.co.uk

Why we like it:

Fantastic optical quality

Relatively manageable size

Fast, silent autofocus

Comprehensive controls

This premium standard zoom is designed for photographers who shoot such things as weddings and events, and who want to use an aperture larger than f/2.8 without giving up the flexibility of a zoom. As part of Sony’s G Master range, it provides top-quality optics and pro-level handling. And it does so in a package that’s rather smaller and lighter than you might expect given its constant f/2 maximum aperture.

Key features include a complex optical formula with 20 elements in 14 groups, with a whole slew of special elements to minimise optical defects. Four XD linear motors drive the autofocus, which works at up to 120 frames per second.

The minimum focus distance is 38cm over the entire zoom range, and the barrel boasts dust- and water-resistant construction.

A comprehensive set of controls is on board, including an aperture ring and a pair of focus hold buttons.

Crucially, the image quality is extraordinary. Sharpness is exceptional even wide open, and bokeh is very pleasant, too, with the f/2 aperture delivering that bit more blur than an f/2.8 zoom lens. None of this comes cheap, of course, but for those who can afford it and who are prepared to carry it around, this lens offers something just a little bit special.

Read our full review of the Sony FE 28-70mm F2 GM.

Make sure you have a look at the other AP Award winners!

