Amateur Photographer Magazine is partnering up with Click Live as a key Media Partner and collaborator for Click Live 2024 photography show, which will be taking place at the NAEC Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire, UK from 23-25 June, 2024.

Nigel Atherton, Editor of Amateur Photographer Magazine, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying that, ‘Amateur Photographer Magazine is looking forward to meeting readers and potential new readers at what promises to be a truly exciting and dynamic new show this year. Come and visit us, meet the team, and stay tuned as we reveal our thrilling activities for this new UK event for 2024 and beyond.’

Charlie Kaufman, CEO at Click Backdrops and Organiser of Click Live, said, ‘As we enter the final months ahead of the inaugural Click Live event, I’m pleased to reveal Amateur Photographer Magazine as an integral partner. Our partnership will help to inform our guests of updates to this exciting show and we are excited to announce more as plans develop.’

The lineup this year features renowned photographers like US portrait and fashion photographer Lindsay Adler, newborn and family photographer Kelly Brown, and Chris Knight, whose cinematic style has graced the pages of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, GQ, and more. The list of educators for Click Live offers a range of insights for attendees, whether they are starting out or seasoned professionals.

Attendees can participate in A-list presentations, exclusive, ‘audience with’ opportunities, hands-on activities, and instant feedback from a range of leading industry experts. Tickets are available now from £52.95, you can book at clickliveexpo.co.uk.

