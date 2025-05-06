We are delighted to announce our annual APOY photography competition is back! Amateur Photographer of the Year 2025 is now open for entries. We invite amateur* photographers from all over the world to enter the competition. Young Amateur Photographer of the Year is also open and free to enter for photographers aged 21 and under.

We have 10 rounds of the competition, with the first being BLACK AND WHITE. Photographers can choose to enter all rounds or pick and choose which suits them. Regardless of how many you enter, you will be in with a chance to win prizes, and points that go towards the final leaderboard. A shortlisted entry can give you 10 points! So, it’s all to play for.

For 2025 we welcome Camera Centre UK back as our headline sponsor of Amateur Photographer of the Year, and they are joined by DxO, BOB Books, The School of Photography and Viewsonic. Over £26,000 worth of prizes are being provided!

*‘Amateur’ in this context means photography is your hobby, and not your primary source of income.

Amateur Photographer of the Year 2025, Round One – Black and White, now open!

The first round, Black & White is now open for entries! Submit your best black and white photos by 26th May 2025.

A black & white image has a certain something that colour photography simply can’t emulate, and the pursuit of a great monochrome picture is something many photographers devote their whole lives to. The joy of this category is that it is completely open – any subject goes, because the medium is equally stunning whether you shoot landscapes, portraits, abstracts, or go down the classic route of street photography. It’s always worth shooting with a conversion to black & white in mind – don’t make it an afterthought.

Your guest judge: Dimpy Bhalotia

Dimpy Bhalotia is an internationally awarded photographer, renowned for her powerful, pioneering images. Her instinctive timing, original perspective, and emotionally resonant storytelling have inspired audiences around the world. Her work has appeared in the Washington Post, Forbes, The Guardian, National Geographic and BBC News, among others. See more at www.dimpybhalotia.com

APOY 2025 Prize details

Amateur Photographer of the Year round winners:

The winner of each round of APOY receives a voucher for £500 to spend at Camera Centre UK**, plus free DxO PhotoLab and FilmPack licences worth £340, and a £50 voucher for Bob Books, and an annual subscription to The School of Photography worth £120.

The two runners-up in each round will receive a free DxO Nik Collection licence worth £146 and a £25 voucher for Bob Books.

The top ten entries will be published in Amateur Photographer Magazine and on our website.

Amateur Photographer of the Year Grand Prize winner:

The overall winner after ten rounds wins a £1,000 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK** and a £100 voucher for Bob Books.

Young APOY 2025

Young Amateur Photographer of the Year round winners:

The winner of each round of Young APOY receives free DxO PhotoLab and FilmPack licences worth £340, an annual subscription to The School of Photography worth £120, and a £50 voucher for Bob Books.

The two runners-up in each round will receive a free DxO Nik Collection licence worth £146 and a £25 voucher for Bob Books.

Young Amateur Photographer of the Year grand prize winner:

At the end of the 10 rounds, the photographer with the most combined points will be crowned the Young Amateur Photographer of the Year 2025 and will take home a £500 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK** and a £100 voucher for Bob Books.

Camera Club winners

The winning club will receive £2,600 of ViewSonic prizing, comprising a 4k ViewSonic projector worth £1,600, and a ViewSonic monitor worth £1,000 to the club member who contributed the most points to their club’s final points tally.

Learn more about our sponsors and prizes here.

**All prizes in 2025, including the vouchers for Camera Centre UK, are available to every winner, wherever in the world they may be based. Please note that any winners of Camera Centre vouchers who live outside the UK will be liable for their country’s import duties and costs.

How to enter

Visit https://www.photocrowd.com/photo-competitions/photography-awards/apoy-2025/

APOY 2025: You can enter up to 5 images in each of the 10 rounds. 1 free entry per round can be obtained via a unique code published in Amateur Photographer magazine (from 6th May issue) during the period in which that round is open. Without the code, you’ll be able to enter a maximum of 4 images per round.

If you are a member of a camera club, tell us your UK camera club when you fill out our simple agreement form before you enter your first image.

The cost is based on the number of images you want to enter. Entries are bought in advance and can then be used at any time before midnight on 2nd February 2025. The following entry bundles are available for the main APOY 2025 competition, and entries can be used across any of the 10 rounds:

1 image – £8

4 images – £24 (£6 per image)

12 images – £48 (£4 per image)

40 images – £100 (£2.50 per image) – this image bundle will reduce in size and cost as the rounds progress, to reflect the maximum number of images that can still be submitted at the time of purchase

The 10 rounds are open to ‘amateur’ photographers of all ages and nationalities.

Entering Young Amateur Photographer of the Year – it’s free!

Now a well-established part of APOY, the Young Photographer of the Year competition encourages our up-and-coming snappers. Entrants should be 21 years old or younger by the competition’s final closing date of 2 February 2026. All the categories are the same as for the main contest – simply select the Young APOY option on Photocrowd when you upload your images. Entry is free.

Eligible photographers can enter up to 4 free images per round.

Any entrant under 18 on the date when they enter must gain the permission of a parent or guardian to enter the competition. People under the age of 13 are not permitted to register on the Photocrowd platform.

For more information on entering and to see terms and conditions see here.

Theme Round Open Round Close Black & White 06 May 2025 26 May 2025 People and Portraits 27 May 2025 23 June 2025 Close-up and Details 24 June 2025 21 July 2025 Landscapes 22 July 2025 18 August 2025 Celebrating Colour 19 August 2025 15 September 2025 Night and Low Light 16 September 2025 13 October 2025 Animal Kingdom 14 October 2025 10 November 2025 Movement 11 November 2025 08 December 2025 Urban Life 09 December 2025 05 January 2026 Open 06 January 2026 02 February 2026

The Judges

All images submitted to APOY 2024 will be reviewed by our panel of photography experts from Amateur Photographer magazine, joined by some special guest judges for individual rounds.

The main judging panel includes AP’s Nigel Atherton, Geoff Harris and Jessica Miller. Alongside APOY Project Manager Ailsa McWhinnie, photographer and writer Peter Dench, Rod Wheelans from the PAGB, Tyler George from Camera Centre UK and, photographer and curator Dominique Nok.

