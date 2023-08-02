The Alfie TYCH+ camera, first seen at The Photography Show 2022, is now available for pre-order, with Kickstarter orders shipping soon. The camera has a new black design, and is priced at £299 for the “TYCH Film Camera” or £499 for the “TYCH + Premium Film Camera”, which includes a number of enhancements over the standard version.

The camera takes 35mm film, and can capture 72 half-frame shots. There are four lenses on the premium TYCH + model, meaning you get the choice of different lenses, including a pinhole lens. The camera features USB charging, an auto mode, as well as a manual mode.

Alfie Camera – launched at The Photography Show – a half-frame camera that gives 72 images. Photo: Joshua Waller

FROM Alfie: Kickstarter rewards will ship soon

It’s been a long journey, way longer than we expected. Hopefully you have been following us on social media or through our monthly Kickstarter updates? If not here’s a very brief summary of where we’re at.

We fought light leaks and component shortages and came out on top. We upgraded our shutter and premium lens along the way. The TYCH and TYCH + are now capable of shutter speeds up to 1/500th sec. The TYCH + features a 4 element rapid rectilinear lens which produces stunning results from a very small package.

We’ve also created a remote shutter release and are working on a flash unit.

Oh and the camera is now a very professional looking black!

We always planned to build more than just the kickstarter backing. Right now all the mechanical and optical parts are in the workshop being assembled into a 1st batch of 200 cameras. With just over 100 backers that means we have some spare cameras. The website has had shopping capability added so if you missed out on the kickstarter but still want a TYCH, please take a look at the alfiecameras website.

