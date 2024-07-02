One of the most interesting trends in the last year or so has been the upsurge of interest in compact cameras, which many pundits assumed were on death row thanks to the dominance (and high margins) of mirrorless devices with interchangeable lenses.

While digital compacts are still a long way from again becoming the weapon of choice for the majority of photographers, the compact market has definitely picked up of late, helped in no small part by the runaway success of the Fujifilm X100VI and to a lesser extent, the premium-priced Leica Q3. They are also popular with photographers who want to travel light and don’t want to haul around a big bag of clanking lenses.

Today, Leica gave full details of the release of another new compact, but one much further down the price scale from the Q3 – the Leica D-Lux 8, which it officially announced at the end of May.

Leica D-Lux 8 in more detail

The biggest upgrade from its predecessor, the D-Lux 7/Panasonic LX 100 II, is a new, higher-quality viewfinder – a 2.4MP, 4:3 OLED unit, rather than a 16:9 field-sequential LCD. The body is also wider, with more Leica-style rounded ends.

Leica is hoping its new compact will make customers smile, but the D-Lux 8 has some stiff competition at this price point

Otherwise, it’s not a radical re-invention and anyone holding out for a tilting screen will remain disappointed. As with the D-Lux 7, it features a Four Thirds CMOS sensor with 17 effective megapixels, and the relatively fast DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34 f/1.7-2.8 4 ASPH. zoom lens (equivalent to 24-75mm). This time you do get an attachable flash, however.

The rear-screen is still fixed on the Leica D-Lux 8

There is also seamless connection with the excellent Leica Fotos app, which facilitates image download, editing and sharing, along with remote camera operation, including optical zoom.

There is a wide range of accessories for the Leica D-Lux 8

Accessorise it

Leica being Leica, there is also a new range of natty accessories, including leather half cases in black, cognac and olive, matching carrying and wrist straps in the colour combinations black, cognac/petrol and olive/burgundy, as well as an equipment bag and hip bag in black.

The Leica D-Lux 8 is onsale now at Leica stores and authorised dealers, for £1,450 (accessories extra). While this may seem an affordable Leica, another £150 or so will bag you the more versatile and coveted Fujifilm X100VI (despite its many virtues, it doesn’t have that iconic red dot on the front, however…)

Wetzlar, 2nd July 2024

Leica Camera AG presents the Leica D-Lux 8, a new compact camera that aligns perfectly with the brand’s philosophy of good design. The newly designed camera offers exceptional user comfort, not only in terms of its design but also in its operation. The intuitive controls, user interface, and optimised button layout, along with its ergonomically arranged controls, ensure a user-friendly experience.

The Leica D-Lux 8 offers all the essential functions for photography and video, with manual and fully automatic modes that give photographers the freedom to choose between quick snapshots and thoughtful compositions. The camera delivers impressive results even in challenging lighting conditions thanks to a powerful 4/3” CMOS sensor with 21 MP (17 MP effective), a fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34 f/1.7-2.8 4 ASPH. zoom lens (35mm equivalent of 24-75mm) and an attachable flash.

The high-resolution touchscreen and new 2.4-megapixel OLED viewfinder with Live View function help frame the perfect shot which can be in both DNG and JPEG formats. The optical zoom and 4k video capability make the Leica DLux 8 a versatile, all-purpose camera, whilst its compact and lightweight size make it ideal for taking anywhere.



As a true all-rounder, the compact Leica D-Lux 8 seamlessly connects to the Leica FOTOS app, where images can be downloaded, edited, and shared directly to a smartphone. The app also supports DNG files and video downloads as well as remote camera operation, including optical zoom. Camera firmware updates can also be managed directly within the Leica FOTOS app.

The sophisticated design of the Leica D-Lux 8 is complimented by several matching accessories. These include leather half cases in black, cognac and olive, matching carrying and wrist straps in the colour combinations black, cognac/petrol and olive/burgundy, as well as an equipment bag and hip bag in black, completing the range of textile accessories. Technical accessories such as the auto lens cap and the new handgrip provide even more comfort when taking pictures and the screw-on soft release buttons in the colours black, brass and silver give the compact camera a unique touch.

