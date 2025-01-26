Have you noticed the recent release of a range of new high-speed high-price flagship cameras from the likes of Canon and Sony? They’re updates to previous versions, or new flagship models in the range. But they do nothing for me, they are the same dark grey blobs we’ve all seen before.

I’ve already found that my photography needs are minimal, I’m happy with 24MP cameras, in fact, that’s PLENTY for me (almost too much!). I don’t need ultra-high-speed continuous shooting, or thousands of focus points.

So, for me, a new camera needs to excite my soul, before I’m going to invest in a new model, and even then, I’m more likely to appreciate the camera I already have.

And why are so many new cameras SO boring? Does nobody know how to make a good looking or innovative camera anymore?

Pentax know how to make interesting cameras (for example the K-1’s rear screen), plus Ricoh GR cameras that look almost identical to the original GR film cameras. Fujifilm also know how to make an amazing looking camera with the X100 series, that looks like an old Konica Hexar film camera.

And if I was going to mention one other modern brand that still makes innovative cameras, it would be OM Systems. The cameras look quite good, are small, lightweight, weather-sealed, have a LOT of lenses, and introduce new, never-before seen features like “Live Graduated ND filter”. Not that I’d use it of course, but still, it’s more than anyone else seems to be doing.

All the other brands seem to be trying to make AF detect the subject for you, I’m sorry but what’s wrong with the photographer selecting the subject themself?

So, no I don’t need 120fps continuous shooting, thank you very much, I don’t need the camera to decide that I should be focusing on a bird flying past my window, rather than the actual subject I’ve chosen.

What I actually want from a camera is excellent handling, excellent controls, and a camera that FEELs and LOOKs like a camera, one that will excite me. Ideally with an optical viewfinder, so I can see the world, as it actually is, not as a digital representation of it.

And I also want a real mechanical shutter, so no, I don’t want an electronic shutter, and I don’t see this as a benefit for me, the end user, but as another cost-saving exercise for companies.

So, wake me up when a camera comes out that LOOKs and FEELs amazing, and maybe I’ll be interested in buying it, but until then, your high-speed continuous shooting, multi-subject-detection AF systems, and dark grey blobs of cameras don’t impress me much.

