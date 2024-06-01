Want to see your portfolio of images on the pages of Amateur Photographer Magazine? See below how to get involved and get published!

Our 2-page Reader Portfolio segment of the magazine spotlights readers’ excellent images and how they captured them.

Reader Portfolio winners receive a one-year subscription to a Gold Portfolio Series website worth £300. UK domain name included. Kindly provided by Amazing Internet.

How to enter Reader Portfolio

Send 4-6 low resolution images and some text about yourself to ap.ed@kelsey.co.uk – if successful you will be emailed. All photographers can enter – whether you shoot with a digital, smartphone or film camera!

Guidance for your portfolio:

We recommend sticking to one genre, and not mixing colour and black & white images.

Consider how you use colour, light and composition within your photographs.

Portfolios with an interesting story or interlinking theme throughout tend to do well.

Read our full guide.

Need some inspiration? Tracy Calder shares the story behind her Plant Scars portfolio.

Example of the Reader Portfolio pages, featuring images by Karen McBride @kazmcb2023 published in 21st May 2024 issue

More ways to get involved with AP

There are even more ways to get involved with AP

Social Media!

We are on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok

Follow us, tag us in your posts and stories, comment and share.

We regularly look at our tagged photos for re-sharing to our social media feeds.

Picture of the Week

Every week we select photos shared with us on social media to be featured in our Good to Share segment in the magazine. 3-4 photographers are selected to be published each week, with one lucky photographer being selected as our Picture of the Week.

The AP Picture of the Week winners will be shared on our website and social media, and currently win a beautifully framed print of their winning image worth up to £100 from our 2024 sponsors, ThisPicture.

How to enter:

Share your photos on social media using the hashtag #appicoftheweek or email your best shot to us at ap.ed@kelsey.co.uk

Your photos can be taken on a digital camera, film camera or smartphone. All genres are accepted.

See this year’s winning AP Picture of the Week images so far!

Smartphone Picture of the Week

Every week we select a photograph taken on a phone to be featured on our website and social media as AP Smartphone Picture of the Week.

How to enter:

Share your phone photos on social media using the hashtag #apsmartphonepicoftheweek or email your best shot to us at ap.ed@kelsey.co.uk

The Great British Photo Walk

In collaboration with The Great Outdoors, and sponsored by TECNO, we are encouraging all photographers to get out into the British landscape, each week this year we’ll be selecting a stunning landscape photograph from around the UK to share on our social media.

All you have to do is tag us on Instagram or Twitter @ap_magazine with #TGBPW or email jessica.miller@kelsey.co.uk with ‘The Great British Photo Walk’ in the subject line. Images will be shared on our social media platforms and with The Great Outdoors audience on their social media.

See more details here.

View more ways to get involved with us here.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.