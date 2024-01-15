In collaboration with The Great Outdoors, and sponsored by TECNO, we are delighted to announce The Great British Photo Walk! Encouraging all photographers to get out into the British landscape, each week, we’ll be selecting a stunning landscape photograph from around the UK to share on our social media.

Rolling hills, river valleys, impressive mountains and tumbling streams, urban and remote countryside, coast, farmland, forests and cities – the British landscape is diverse. No matter where you go, there is bound to be a great landscape photo.

Get involved: The Great British Photo Walk

We want to see your landscape photography from around Great Britain! Want to take part? All you have to do is tag us on Instagram or Twitter @ap_magazine with #TGBPW or email jessica.miller@kelsey.co.uk with ‘The Great British Photo Walk’ in the subject line. Images will be shared on our social media platforms and with The Great Outdoors audience on their social media.

Your photos can be taken from any time, but we do encourage you to get out in the landscape this year to take new photos. They can be taken on digital, film or smartphone cameras.

Location: Hayling Island Image credit: Jessica Miller

The Great British Photo Walk event:

Later in the year we will be hosting an event for entrants to #TGBPW – more information to follow!

About TECNO:

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

Featured image: Location: Woodingdean, Brighton by Nigel Atherton

