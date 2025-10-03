For a lot of enthusiast photographers, the idea of buying a high-performing ‘all rounder’ mirrorless camera makes a lot of sense – these devices can cope with most popular genres, while also allowing you to try your hand at new subjects and styles during your photographic journey

One of the best all-rounders on the market at the moment is the Canon EOS R6 Mark II. In our review, we described the EOS R6 Mark II as a ‘superb all-rounder that handles well… its updates and modern features perform incredibly well to make for a very powerful camera indeed.’

The price of this fantastic camera has gone up and down this year, but the good news is that it’s currently down – you can now get the Canon EOS R6 Mark II for $1,999 on Amazon, which is the cheapest it’s been for some time!

Canon EOS R6 Mark II key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-102,400 (standard)

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video recording

3.69m-dot, 0.76x OLED EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle screen

