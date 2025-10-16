The Canon EOS R5 is one of the best mirrorless cameras that Canon have ever made, and it is still a great choice in 2025, five years after its release.

Five years ago might seem a long time in terms of cameras, but the Canon EOS R5 remains a modern classic, offering a 45MP full-frame sensor that delivers rich, high-resolution images.

Other attractions include a highly effective in-body stabilisation system, stunning electronic viewfinder performance and impressive video specification. Read our glowing review here.

It also supports use of EF/EF-S lenses via an adapter – normally you would have to pay extra for this but it’s included as part of this very competitive Adorama deal. You also get a 128GB SD card!

Canon EOS R5 key features

45-million-pixel Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor

DIGIC X image processor

ISO 100-51,200 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)

20fps continuous shooting

5,940 selectable autofocus positions

5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder

8K/30P, 4K/120p, Full HD 60p video

