Fujifilm has successfully bypassed the full-frame market altogether, offering a hit range of APS-C cameras and medium-format GFX models.

While there has been massive global interest in the Fujifilm X100VI, if you want a camera with interchangeable lenses and don’t want to wait, the Fujifilm X-T5 is a fantastic alternative. Indeed, I named it one of my favourite cameras for street and travel photography.

Via this Amazon US deal you can now get it for a competitive $1699 body only.

As we also said in our original five-star review, ‘for enthusiast photographers, few cameras match the Fujifilm X-T5 at this price, with its great resolution and all-around spec teamed with charming looks and handling.’

Styled like a classic film camera, the X-T5 is aimed squarely at stills photographers. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Fujifilm X-T5 key features

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (standard); ISO 64-51,200 (extended)

15fps shooting (mechanical shutter, full-resolution); 20fps (electronic shutter, 1.3x crop, 24MP file)

6.2K 30p / 4K 60p video

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

3.69m-dot EVF, 0.8x magnification

3in, 1.84m-dot 3-way tilt LCD

See below for more great deals and check out our guide to the best Fujifilm X-series lenses.