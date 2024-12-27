The Christmas wrapping paper may be ready for recycling, but the spirit of Santa is still around with some great deals on full-frame cameras.

Take the Nikon Z6III for example, which has now fallen in price to £1,909 in this tempting deal from UK retailer CameraWorld.

In our original review, we praised the Nikon Z6III as one of the best all-round cameras you can buy, citing its superb viewfinder and fully articulated screen, much improved AF, speedy continuous shooting, solid build quality and ergonomic layout.

As well as offering superlative stills performance the Nikon Z6III is a video star too, further reinforcing its excellent all-rounder credentials. The camera offers internal 12-bit RAW video recording at 60fps, in either 6K or 4K resolution from the full sensor width. It can also record slow-motion footage in Full HD at 240fps, complete with audio.

The new viewfinder is superb: extremely bright with excellent colour rendition. Credit: Andy Westlake

Nikon Z6III key features

24.5 MP partially-stacked full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 20fps shooting

6K 60fps raw video recording

8-stop in-body stabilisation

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot fully articulated screen

Check out more great festive deals below and don’t miss our guide to the best Nikon Z-mount lenses.