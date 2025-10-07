If you are looking to upgrade to a ‘proper’ camera from a smartphone, or in the market for a compact and highly likeable back-up camera, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is a great choice.

It’s now discounted with the 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, making it a great deal, available to those with Amazon Prime.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV’s in-body stabilisation, twin-dial design, looks, feel and handling will inspire budding photographers – and there are also plenty of manual features for more experienced users.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV at a glance

20MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400, ISO 80-25,600 (extended)

Up to 15 frames per second shooting

121-point contrast-detect AF

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30fps video recording

In our original review we said the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is ‘a lovely little camera that’s a joy to use and delivers great pictures.’

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

Not a member of Amazon Prime? Get a free 30-day trial here (US)

Get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here (UK)

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing. Find more great deals.