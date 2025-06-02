If you are looking for a reasonably priced full-frame mirrorless camera with a versatile lens for this summer’s travels, the Canon EOS R8 is light and affordable, while still offering great image quality.

In our original review, we praised its performance. ‘You just can’t argue with the results. Quite simply, it delivers great images shot after shot.’ While our reviewer also cited some handling issues, no camera is perfect, and for this money you will not mind getting used to them!

Via this Amazon US deal, you can now get the Canon EOS R8 with the very decent and compact 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 lens for $1499.

With 4k video recording on board, it’s also a great camera for vloggers and content creators.

AF-ON, exposure lock and AF area selection buttons are placed under your right thumb. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Canon EOS R8 key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-102,400

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video

2.36m-dot, 0.7x EVF

3-inch fully articulated LCD

Check out other great deals below and don’t miss our guide to the best Canon cameras generally and the best Canon RF lenses.