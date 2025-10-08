Amazon Prime Day may be an annoying time to be on the internet, but if you’re in the mood for bargain hunting, then it can be a good idea to look for offers, as I’ve found this amazing deal on the Nikon Zfc. The Nikon Zfc is one of Nikon‘s retro styled mirrorless cameras, and comes with an APS-C sensor, 4K video recording, and manual controls. The RRP is normally £899 body only, but it’s not just £534 directly from Amazon, which is a huge saving of 41%, and makes me very tempted. Unfortunately, it looks like the deal is only available on Amazon UK, so if you’re elsewhere, have a look below to see what deals are available near you.

Nikon Zfc at a glance:

20.9 megapixel APS-C format sensor

11fps continuous shooting

3inch vari-angle touch screen

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder (0.68x)

ISO 100-51,200, extendable to ISO 204,800

4K UHD 30p video recording

In our full Nikon Zfc review we said: “With its two-tone retro styling and analogue top-plate dials, the Nikon Z fc represents a radical departure from the firm’s previous Z-mount models. In many ways there’s a lot to like; it’s quick and responsive, has a fine viewfinder and screen, and is capable of excellent image quality. Let’s not overlook the attractions of its retro design, too, especially to long-term Nikon fans.”

You will need to buy a lens for the camera, as this deal is for the body only, but if you’ve already got a DSLR lens then you can find adapters to make them work with this camera, or you can have a look at the best Nikon Z-mount lenses.

You may need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing. Find more great deals.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.