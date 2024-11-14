There are more Android smartphone makers than you can shake a selfie stick at, but Xiaomi has emerged as a major rival to better-known names like Samsung and Google.

Xiaomi phones regularly score highly in our reviews for their photographic prowess, and we praised the phenomenal Xiaomi 14 Ultra as the company’s best so far.

The four lenses of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Image credit: Amy Davies

It’s the most ‘camera-like’ smartphone on the market. In our original review, we praised its powerful one-inch main sensor, variable aperture, four Leica Summilux 50MP cameras and great raw options, and there’s an optional ‘photography kit’ that makes it feel like a compact camera.

In an early Black Friday deal, Xiaomi has now cut the price by £100 to £1,199, and you get a free Xiaomi robot vacuum, worth £169.99! While this may seem a bit random, Xiaomi is a major consumer technology brand in its native China, and has even recently brought out a car.

‘Dust’ what the doctor ordered – buy a Xiaomi 14 Ultra, get a smart vacuum cleaner

‘Clean up’ with this deal below (it’s not immediately obvious, so scroll down until you see the vacuum listed as a ‘Limited Gift).

Xiaomi 14 Ultra key features

50MP f/1.6-4.0 23mm equivalent camera with one-inch sensor

50MP f/1.8 12mm equivalent ultrawide camera

50MP f/1.8 75mm equivalent 3x telephoto camera

50MP f/2.5 120mm equivalent 5x telephoto camera (periscope lens)

8K video at up to 30fps

4K video at up to 120fps

6.73-inch, 3200 x 1440 pixels, 3000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen

Operating system – HyperOS based on Android14

Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Lower down the price scale, the recently released Xiaomi 14T Pro – the company’s mid-range flagship phone – has been trimmed in price to £649, plus you get two free gifts valued at £249.98 – this time a Xiaomi 50W Wireless Charging Stand Pro and Xiaomi Watch 2. We also gave it the thumbs up in our review.

Note: these are early Black Friday deals and only run until November 17th.



The Xiaomi 14T Pro in hand. Picture credit: Rindert Doornbos

Xiaomi budget phones get even more budget

In more early Black Friday deals, the POCO X6 now starts from £189 on Amazon. It features a 64MP triple camera with optical image stabilisation so for this money, you can’t go too far wrong – the POCO would make a good back-up, day to day phone or Christmas present (note that Xiaomi calls its lower-end phones POCO and Redmi).

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 in black, featuring a 108MP triple camera, has been cut to an attractive £129. We named the Redmi Note 12 Pro as one of the best budget smartphones.

If you really are on a budget, the Redmi A3 now starts from a mere £59, making it another good Christmas gift idea for a friend or relative not so concerned about cutting-edge camera performance.

Keep coming back for more early Black Friday deals, and also check out our guide to the best budget smartphones.