We’ve found one of the best Canon mirrorless cameras, the Canon EOS R5, for just £2,999 body-only. The camera is usually priced at £3,649, and you can get £650 off with a voucher code.

Canon EOS R5 key features:

45 megapixel full-frame sensor

Up to 20fps shooting

8K and 4K video

8-stop in-body image stabiliser

Subject tracking

As a stills camera, the Canon EOS R5 is phenomenally impressive. The sensor and highly effective IBIS system deliver images of exquisite quality. It’s one of the finest mirrorless cameras to roll off Canon’s production line and though it is expensive, you get a dependable, hardwearing and wonderfully intuitive camera in return that overcomes the criticisms associated with the early EOS R. The combination of a multi-controller, dual card slots and a rear thumb dial is what EOS 5D-series owners expect from a camera they might well upgrade to.

Photographers who buy the EOS R5 will be smitten with it. It does get through its battery power fairly quickly, but it’s incredibly versatile, capable of churning out superb high-resolution landscape shots as it is capturing high-speed action sequences at a blistering 20fps with continuous AF. It’s an ideal candidate for portrait, wedding and documentary photographers, too, with its improved face/eye detection, and good for anyone who insists on a higher resolution output than the EOS R6.

Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices as well as full terms and conditions.

