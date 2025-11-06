The Nikon D7500 is an outstanding all-round DSLR that combines ruggedness, speed and image quality. Launched back in 2017, it has aged very well and Amazon has now taken an axe to the price in the run-up to Black Friday.

Indeed, it’s unlikely to get further discounting as Amazon tends to save Black Friday deals for newer mirrorless cameras, but don’t let the relative age of the Nikon D7500 put you off.

As we said in our very positive original review, ‘the D7500 is a solid all-round DSLR that combines ruggedness, speed and image quality… we think it has plenty of life in it yet, as it shoots good video too.’ In addition, you will get access to a vast range of reasonably priced Nikon F lenses.

This is a new (not refurbished) model for a very reasonable $796.95.

Nikon D7500 key features

20.9 million-pixel DX CMOS sensor

51-point phase detection AF system

4K UHD video up to 60 fps

ISO 100-51,200 (standard range)

