However good your DSLR or mirrorless camera, do you sometimes yearn for a ‘do it all’ camera? One that means you no longer have to carry around a clanking bag of lenses, or get frustrated as your longest lens still isn’t long enough?

The answer could be a superzoom or bridge compact camera. These have been around for some time, and while some purists sniff at the optical compromises necessary with a very long built-in lens, they remain popular.

A good example is the Nikon Coolpix P1100, which features a whopping 125x optical zoom lens. This offers the equivalent to 24-3000mm from ultra-wide to super telephoto zoom, making the camera suitable for everything from wider-angle landscapes to capturing distant birds. While it’s quite a big camera, there is also a lot to like – see our original review.

Via this Amazon US deal you can now get in a bundle – including a camera bag, mini tripod and Lexar 64GB memory card – for just $1349.99. You even get a set of filters too!

Nikon Coolpix P1100 key features

125x optical zoom lens, with optical image stabilisation (VR)

16MP BSI-CMOS sensor (6.2 x 4.6mm)

ISO 100-6400

7fps burst shooting

3.2in 921k-dot vari-angle LCD

2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder

4K video at 30p, 1080p at 60p

260-shot battery life

See more great deals below and check out our guide to the best bridge/superzoom cameras too.