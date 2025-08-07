However good your DSLR or mirrorless camera, do you sometimes yearn for a ‘do it all’ camera? One that means you no longer have to carry around a clanking bag of lenses, or get frustrated as your longest lens still isn’t long enough?
The answer could be a superzoom or bridge compact camera. These have been around for some time, and while some purists sniff at the optical compromises necessary with a very long built-in lens, they remain popular.
A good example is the Nikon Coolpix P1100, which features a whopping 125x optical zoom lens. This offers the equivalent to 24-3000mm from ultra-wide to super telephoto zoom, making the camera suitable for everything from wider-angle landscapes to capturing distant birds. While it’s quite a big camera, there is also a lot to like – see our original review.
Via this Amazon US deal you can now get in a bundle – including a camera bag, mini tripod and Lexar 64GB memory card – for just $1349.99. You even get a set of filters too!
Nikon Coolpix P1100 key features
- 125x optical zoom lens, with optical image stabilisation (VR)
- 16MP BSI-CMOS sensor (6.2 x 4.6mm)
- ISO 100-6400
- 7fps burst shooting
- 3.2in 921k-dot vari-angle LCD
- 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder
- 4K video at 30p, 1080p at 60p
- 260-shot battery life
See more great deals below and check out our guide to the best bridge/superzoom cameras too.