Nikon has announced the new Nikon Coolpix P1100, an update to the P1000, it has the same 125x optical zoom lens, the longest on any camera making it an appealing ultra-zoom bridge camera, if you don’t mind the size. This camera is LARGE, and heavy, at 1.4kg. The 125x optical zoom lens offers the equivalent to 24 – 3000mm from ultra-wide to super telephoto zoom. With 4x digital zoom this goes up to 12,000mm although you should be prepared for softer photos. This new model now has USB Type-C, instead of MicroUSB, and improved battery life of 260 shots (compared to 250 on the previous model), as well as improvements to Bird-AF selection.

Nikon Coolpix P1100 at a glance:

125x optical zoom lens, with optical image stabilisation (VR)

16MP BSI-CMOS sensor (6.2 x 4.6mm)

ISO 100-6400

7fps burst shooting

3.2in 921k-dot vari-angle LCD

2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder

4K video at 30p, 1080p at 60p

260-shot battery life

146.3 x 118.8 x 181.3mm

1,410g (including battery and SD card)

Nikon Coolpix P1100 in hand. Photo Nikon

Other features include a 1cm macro mode, subject tracking auto-focus (AF), along with updated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Nikon Coolpix P1100 may technically fit into the category of “compact camera” but it’s actually the biggest, heaviest ultra-zoom camera ever made, since the discontinued Nikon Coolpix P1000. Unfortunately the laws of physics are difficult to avoid, and if you want a 125x optical zoom lens, then this is the result. If you still want a lot of zoom, but don’t need 3000mm, then the Nikon Coolpix P950 is much smaller, cheaper, and offers an 83x optical zoom up to 2000mm at the telephoto end.

The Nikon Coolpix P1100 will be available from the end of February priced at $1099 / £1049.

Nikon Coolpix P1100 with zoom extended. Photo Nikon

From Nikon: London, United Kingdom, 5th February 2025: Nikon has today announced the COOLPIX P1100, a compact digital camera boasting a 125x optical zoom with superior operability. Designed for photography enthusiasts, the COOLPIX P1100 enables the capture of high-quality images whilst providing an enhanced super-telephoto experience.

Building on the legacy of its predecessor, the acclaimed COOLPIX P1000, the COOLPIX P1100 offers improved usability and advanced features. Its 125x optical zoom spans an impressive focal range of 24–3000mm*1, providing versatility from wide-angle to super-telephoto, while for those seeking greater reach, the Dynamic Fine Zoom pushes the zoom range to a staggering 250x*2 (6000mm equivalent).

In addition to the extended zoom, the COOLPIX P1100 now offers improved flexibility with a selectable AF-area mode in Bird-watching mode, allowing for more precise framing. What’s more, users can assign functions to the Fn1/Fn2 buttons on the optional ML-L7 Remote Control*3, improving control during remote shooting.

Nikon Coolpix P1100 moon photo from Nikon f/8 · 1/60s · 1078mm · ISO100

Like the COOLPIX P1000, the new COOLPIX P1100 combines Nikon’s powerful EXPEED image processor and high-performance NIKKOR lens to deliver consistently clear image quality, at extreme zoom levels. Dual Detect Optical Vibration Reduction (VR) provides stabilisation equivalent to 4.0 stops*4, reducing camera shake and ensuring sharp, detailed results – even during hand-held shooting of distant subjects like birds or celestial bodies.

For video enthusiasts, the COOLPIX P1100 supports 4K UHD/30p recording, as well as superlapse and time-lapse movie options. With its versatile operability and compatibility with a wide range of accessories, this camera empowers users to push creative boundaries and experiment with diverse imaging possibilities.

Dirk Jasper, Product Manager at Nikon Europe, comments: “Building on the success of the COOLPIX P1000, the COOLPIX P1100offers an expanded125x optical zoom and improved image stabilisation, supporting photographers to capture distant moments with enhanced clarity. Whether you’re photographing wildlife, the moon, or faraway landscapes, we are proud to offer the COOLPIX P1100 for photographers looking for reliable performance, flexibility, and the creative freedom to explore new frontiers in photography.”

