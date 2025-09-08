While the Nikon Z6II is now almost five years old, this fantastic full-frame camera is far from obsolete or over the hill when it comes to performance. The Nikon Z6II is now discounted to a very reasonable $1378 (renewed) via this Amazon US deal, or £1075 body only directly from Amazon UK (there are also deals with lenses, but the body only offer is the stand-out one).

For this money you are getting a lot of camera – as we said in our original review, the Nikon Z6II offers excellent image quality, 14 frames per second continuous shooting, a large sharp viewfinder and 4K video (available for some time via a firmware update). US users click the first link to see the deal, UK readers click the second link below, or check out additional offers bellow.

Nikon Z6 II. Image: Richard Sibley

Nikon Z6 II key features

  • 24.5MP BSI-CMOS full frame sensor
  • ISO 50 – 204, 800 (extended)
  • 14fps continuous shooting
  • 3.69m-dot EVF, 0.8x magnification
  • 3.2in tilting touchscreen
  • 5-axis in-body stabilisation
  • 4K 60p video recording

Check out our guide the best Nikon Z mount lenses and see below for more deals.

