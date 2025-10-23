Fujifilm remains a highly innovative camera maker, whose cameras are not only perfect for many photographic genres, but also stylish and very nice to use.

My personal favourite camera for street and travel photography is the Fujifilm X-T5, which, despite coming out back in 2022, remains one of the best APS-C cameras money can buy.

Any concerns about it not being full frame are soon allayed once you start to use the X-T5, thanks to its superb image quality in both JPEG and raw, relatively compact size and engaging traditional analogue control dials. It’s not just me who likes the Fujifilm X-T5 either – see my colleague’s glowing five-star review.

You don’t tend to see the Fujifilm X-T5 discounted that often, but you can now get it in a generous Amazon bundle deal, which includes a vlogging tripod, attractive camera bag and cleaning kit, for a competitive $1999.95.

Fujifilm X-T5 key features

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (standard); ISO 64-51,200 (extended)

15fps shooting (mechanical shutter, full-resolution); 20fps (electronic shutter, 1.3x crop, 24MP file)

6.2K 30p / 4K 60p video

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

3.69m-dot EVF, 0.8x magnification

3in, 1.84m-dot 3-way tilt LCD

