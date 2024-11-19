Sigma has announced that four of its APS-C F1.4 prime lenses will be available for Canon RF Mount mirrorless cameras.

On December 5th, Sigma will roll out the 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary for £319 and the 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary for £419. On January 23rd, it plans to release the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary for £389 and the 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary for £479.

A control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimisation has been developed for the lenses, and they also offer Servo AF and in-camera aberration correction (available on supported cameras only). The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.

These lenses are already available for L-Mount, Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X-Mount, Nikon Z Mount (excluding the 23mm), Canon EF-M Mount and Micro Four Thirds.

Sample shot by Jim Koepnick, taken with the 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary lens for Canon RF Mount. Canon EOS R7 · f/1.4 · 1/8000s · 23mm · ISO100

From Sigma UK, November 19th, 2024 (edited)

SIGMA Corporation is pleased to announce the launch date of SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary for Canon RF Mount, as well as the approximate launch schedule of SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary for Canon RF Mount.

SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary,

Supplied Accessories: LENS HOOD LH586-01, FRONT CAP LCF-52 III, REAR CAP LCR II

Mount: Canon RF Mount

Launch date: December 5th

SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Supplied Accessories: LENS HOOD LH582-01, FRONT CAP LCF-55 III, REAR CAP LCR II

Mount: Canon RF Mount

Launch date: December 5th

SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Supplied Accessories: PETAL-TYPE HOOD LH716-01, FRONT CAP LCF-67 III, REAR CAP LCR II

Mount: Canon RF Mount

Approximate launch date: January 26th, 2025

SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Supplied Accessories: PETAL-TYPE HOOD LH554-01, FRONT CAP LCF-52 III, REAR CAP LCR II

Mount: Canon RF Mount

Approximate launch date: January 26th, 2025

These additions allow users to enjoy high-performance, and high-quality SIGMA prime lenses in native mount on their Canon RF Mount system.

A control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization has been developed specifically for Canon RF Mount interchangeable lenses.

In addition to realizing high-speed AF, the lens also supports Servo AF and in-camera aberration correction*. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments (* available on supported cameras only).

Mount Conversion Service is available to convert other mounts of SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary to Canon RF Mount, once they launch.