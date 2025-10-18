Some people are strictly iPhone, some are more of the Android persuasion, and I am kind of in-between. I’m struggling to find a better Android deal than this discounted Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, however, so I am sorely tempted.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has so many plus points for photographers – a slim frame that’s just 5.8mm thick, plus a dual camera system on the back with a 200MP main wide-angle camera, and an ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus, allowing for macro photography.

Due to the size, there’s no third telephoto camera, however, Samsung says the main camera offers 2x optical quality, and up to 10x digital zoom.

In terms of camera phones, it’s the thinnest flagship we’re aware of, but that doesn’t mean Samsung has cut lots of corners when it comes to photo performance. It takes excellent pictures.

Amazon has now slashed the price of the model with 512GB of storage to just $729.99, a saving of 40%. That’s almost half price!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge key features

200MP f/1.7 wide-angle camera, OIS

12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with PDAF

12MP f/2.2 selfie camera

6.7inch, 1-120Hz, QHS+ screen, 2600nits peak brightness

3900mAh battery, 25W charged

12GB RAM / 256GB/512GB storage

158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm, 163g

