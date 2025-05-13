Samsung has announced the ultra-slim Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which has a slim frame that’s just 5.8mm thick. There’s a dual camera system on the back with a 200MP main wide-angle camera, and an ultra-wide-angle camera with auto-focus, allowing for macro photography. Due to the size, there’s no third telephoto camera, however, Samsung say the main camera offers 2x optical quality, and up to 10x digital zoom. In terms of camera phones, it’s the thinnest flagship we’re aware of, outside of folding phones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at a glance:

200MP f/1.7 wide-angle camera, OIS

12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with PDAF

12MP f/2.2 selfie camera

6.7inch, 1-120Hz, QHS+ screen, 2600nits peak brightness

3900mAh battery, 25W charged

12GB RAM / 256GB/512GB storage

158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm, 163g

The phone has an IP68 rating, and will be available in Titanium Silver, Icyblue and Jetblack, with 256GB or 512GB storage options from $1099 / £1099. For those that want a flagship from Samsung, but don’t need an ultra-slim phone, then the S25 Ultra is one of the most fully featured camera phones available, and currently available for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colours. Image: Samsung

From Samsung: LONDON, U.K. – May 13, 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today has revealed the full specifications of the Galaxy S25 Edge, a category-defining slim smartphone joining the Galaxy S series. Crafted with style and strength in mind, Galaxy S25 Edge strikes a new balance of premium, pro-level performance in a resilient titanium body only 5.8mm thick. S25 Edge delivers on the S series legacy, integrating an iconic Galaxy AI-enabled camera and unleashing a new realm of creativity in an effortlessly portable device.

“Galaxy S25 Edge redefines smartphone design, with no compromise on performance. It’s our slimmest S Series device yet, created with style and strength in mind. Featuring an iconic Galaxy AI-enabled camera, it opens up a world of creativity in a light, elegant form factor for customers wanting stylish design and the best features Galaxy has to offer,” said Annika Bizon, Mobile Experience VP of Product and Marketing, Samsung UK & Ireland.

“Alongside S25 Edge, we are also launching our New Galaxy Club. This is designed to give customers more value and flexibility as they look to upgrade to the latest device and experience everything that Galaxy has to offer. To celebrate the launch of the New Galaxy Club, the first 2,500 members will receive a £100 introductory offer that can be used towards purchase of Galaxy S25 Edge[9]“

Exceptionally Sleek and Strong Design

With a thin 5.8mm chassis, Galaxy S25 Edge is a remarkable feat of engineering that reimagines nearly every element of smartphone design for an even more compact and convenient experience. Its refined frame bridges form and function at just 163 grams, taking slim smartphones to the next level while staying true to the Galaxy S series’ unified design.

Alongside its streamlined silhouette comes exceptional resilience. The optimally curved edges and sturdy titanium frame offer enduring protection for everyday use. The latest Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2, a new glass ceramic offering that delivers engineered resilience, is used for the front display to yield both vibrancy and strength on Galaxy S25 Edge.

Dynamic Creativity with a Pocketable 200MP Camera

The slim and light design of Galaxy S25 Edge makes it easier than ever for users to capture memorable moments and express their creativity anytime, anywhere. The 200MP wide lens upholds the Galaxy S series’ iconic camera experience while taking Nightography to a new level. Thanks to its ultra-high resolution, users get sharper photos while maintaining clearer shots with large pixel size —capturing images with over 44% improved brightness[1] in low-light environments. The 12MP ultra-wide sensor features autofocus, which powers crisp, detailed macro photography for even more creative flexibility.

Galaxy S25 Edge benefits from the same ProVisual Engine that was optimised for Galaxy S25 with pro-grade enhancements, like ensuring sharp details for clothes or plants and natural, true-to-life skin tone in portraits. Galaxy AI-powered editing features, including fan-favorites like Audio Eraser[2] and Drawing Assist[3] are all brought over from the Galaxy S25 series, pairing advanced creative and editing tools with a never-before-seen slim form factor.

Peak Performance Expertly Configured in Ultra-Slim Housing

Galaxy S25 Edge is built to deliver premium performance, starting with the Snapdragon 8 ® Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the same processor available in all Galaxy S25 series devices globally. Customised by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the chipset powers Galaxy S25 Edge’s on-device AI processing capabilities and offers reliably fast performance all day. Galaxy S25 Edge also keeps its cool under sustained use thanks to a reconfigured vapor chamber that is now thinner, yet broader for steady heat dissipation.

Matching the Galaxy S series’ renowned performance standards, Galaxy S25 Edge features advanced, efficient AI image processing with ProScaler[4], which delivers a 43% improvement[5] in display image scaling quality, while incorporating Samsung’s customised mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe).

A Trusted Companion with Galaxy AI

Integrating Galaxy AI at nearly every touchpoint, Galaxy S25 Edge offers our most natural and context-aware mobile AI experiences yet. Users get personalised, multimodal AI capabilities with peace of mind that their personal data is always safe.

Mirroring the broader Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S25 Edge integrates AI agents that work seamlessly across multiple apps, helping as a true AI companion to get things done more easily. Galaxy AI also gets better at integrating with daily routines. Now Brief and Now Bar[6] include third-party app integrations for greater convenience and helpful reminders during everyday commuting, dining and more.

Thanks to Galaxy’s deep integration with Google, Galaxy S25 Edge brings Gemini’s latest advancements to more users. For example, with Gemini Live’s[7] new camera and screen sharing abilities, users can show Gemini Live what they see on their screen or in the world around them while simultaneously interacting with it in a live conversation.

Experiences powered by Galaxy AI on Galaxy S25 Edge aren’t just convenient—they’re designed with privacy at the core. On-device AI processing ensures data is kept secure by Samsung Knox Vault, continuing Samsung’s unwavering commitment to ensure hyper-personalised mobile experiences never sacrifice privacy.

Rooted in craftsmanship and driven by performance, Galaxy S25 Edge delivers pro-level photography, personalised AI experiences, and more. It goes beyond a slim form factor to challenge expectations for what a smartphone can be.

Availability

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available for pre-order from today (13th May) and widely available in operators, retailers and on samsung.com from 30th May.

Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in a captivating range of colours, including Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue.

Customers who pre-order Galaxy S25 Edge from selected retailers can double their storage for the same price.[8]

