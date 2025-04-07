Canon is locked in a hard-fought battle with Sony over mirrorless-camera market dominance, and although the company’s highest-resolution full-frame models are quite pricey, you can get some great deals if you are sticking with APS-C sensors.

A good example is the Canon EOS R7, which has now nose-dived in price to a tempting $1399. It’s a great deal for this money, and not everyone needs or wants full-frame anyway – particularly if you looking to save cash so you can spend more on lenses (a sound strategy!)

As we said in our original review, ‘with high-speed shooting, advanced AF tracking, and good battery life, the Canon EOS R7 would make for a great all-round camera… The Canon EOS R7 does a great job of giving high-speed performance and generally high image quality.’

There is now a much wider choice of compatible lenses too, and not just from Canon.

Canon EOS R7 at a glance

32.5MP APS-C sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (extended)

30 fps shooting

4K 60p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle LCD

See below for more great deals.