If you are mainly looking for a camera for vlogging or content creation with more options than your phone, you might not need to blow a stack of money on a higher-end APS-C or full-frame mirrorless device

A money-saving alternative is the Canon PowerShot V10. Unlike all previous models in the firm’s PowerShot range of compact cameras, it’s not designed for capturing still photographs.

This is a vlogging camera, which Canon says is designed to be an easy-to-use, all-in-one solution to videoing yourself, and uploading or live streaming to social media. As such, it’s direct competitor to the Sony ZV-1F, but with a very different physical design. Indeed, in our our original review, we described it as a ‘true innovation in design for ease of use one-handed (left-handers too), will appeal to vloggers who want to record in one place.’

Via this Amazon deal you can get the Canon PowerShot V10 with a shoulder bag and 64GB memory card for a competitive $514.95. The Amazon UK deal is also really good (see end of article). So it’s worth considering as an alternative to the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, for example.

Canon PowerShot V10 key features

20MP 1inch sensor

19mm equivalent f/2.8 lens

4K 30p video recording

Tilting 2inch 460K touch-screen

Microphone socket

Digital / Electronic image stabilisation

Built-in stand

