If you’re in the market for a new action camera, then now is a great time to save some serious money. We’ve found the GoPro Hero13 Black for only $329 on Amazon, or £295 on Amazon UK. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it, and considering this is GoPro’s top of the range action camera, this is impressively cheap! Click the link below if you’re in the US, and the second buy now button if you’re in the UK, and carry on scrolling if you’re anywhere else, as we have some other retailers to check out.

GoPro Hero 13 Black at a glance:

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video + Photo

Bluetooth audio support

5.3K 120p, 4K 120p and 900p at 360fps video

10% larger battery

Faster WiFi 6 technology

Waterproof to 33ft

HLG HDR video and LUT support

GoPro HERO13 in use. Photo: GoPro.

The GoPro Hero13 Black was recently announced alongside a new entry-level GoPro, the GoPro Hero, and GoPro as leaders in the action camera market tend to offer the biggest range of accessories and attachments.

