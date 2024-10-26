The Nikon Z5 is Nikon’s cheapest full-frame mirrorless camera, designed to be an attractive and entry-level option for users tempted to upgrade to a larger sensor size. Originally £1,169, you can currently buy the body for just £899 – a saving of £270! Click the link below to see this offer from UK retailer London Camera Exchange, or keep reading to see more Nikon Z5 offers with lenses! Offers end 13/01/2025.

Released in 2020, we were impressed when we reviewed the Nikon Z5. Entering the market as a cheap, entry-level full-frame camera, we found it to actually be more advanced. We said the Nikon Z5 is “a capable, reliable full-frame camera of quality feel, decent specs, and ever-expanding range of good lenses. Fantastic at its price point.”

Nikon Z5 at a glance:

24.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor

EXPEED 6 image processor

5-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS)

0.5in, 3,680k-dot OLED EVF

3.2inch tilting touch-screen (1040K)

4.5fps burst shooting

4K, 30p video recording (cropped)

Dual SD card slots

The Z5 looks a lot like its premium cousins, the Nikon Z7 II and the all-rounder Z6 II and Z6III. It’s somewhat stripped-down in comparison but it has the excellent handling on the Z6 II and Z7 II.

The Nikon Z5 has a lot of things going for it. It performs well with F-mount SLR lenses (via FTZ adapter), as well as the vast range of Z-Mount lenses. The camera is fully weather-sealed and boasts a sophisticated 5-axis in-body image stabilisation system. The sensor can reach ISO 51,200 natively, and its 3,680k-dot OLED electronic viewfinder (inherited from the original Z6) is a “thing of beauty.”

Have a look below to see what offers are available near you:

Nikon Z5 with 24-50mm lens

Nikon Z5 + lens deals!

You could save up to £450 if you buy the Nikon Z5 with a lens! Also on offer is the Nikon Z5 with Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens (now £1,089, saving £360), Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens (now £1,389, saving £360), and 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR lens (now £1,499, saving £450). Click the links below to check them out.

Nikon Z5 with Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens

Nikon Z5 with Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens

Nikon Z5 with Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR lens

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices as well as full terms and conditions.

