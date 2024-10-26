The Nikon Z5 is Nikon’s cheapest full-frame mirrorless camera, designed to be an attractive and entry-level option for users tempted to upgrade to a larger sensor size. Originally £1,169, you can currently buy the body for just £899 – a saving of £270! Click the link below to see this offer from UK retailer London Camera Exchange, or keep reading to see more Nikon Z5 offers with lenses! Offers end 13/01/2025.
Released in 2020, we were impressed when we reviewed the Nikon Z5. Entering the market as a cheap, entry-level full-frame camera, we found it to actually be more advanced. We said the Nikon Z5 is “a capable, reliable full-frame camera of quality feel, decent specs, and ever-expanding range of good lenses. Fantastic at its price point.”
Nikon Z5 at a glance:
- 24.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor
- EXPEED 6 image processor
- 5-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS)
- 0.5in, 3,680k-dot OLED EVF
- 3.2inch tilting touch-screen (1040K)
- 4.5fps burst shooting
- 4K, 30p video recording (cropped)
- Dual SD card slots
The Z5 looks a lot like its premium cousins, the Nikon Z7 II and the all-rounder Z6 II and Z6III. It’s somewhat stripped-down in comparison but it has the excellent handling on the Z6 II and Z7 II.
The Nikon Z5 has a lot of things going for it. It performs well with F-mount SLR lenses (via FTZ adapter), as well as the vast range of Z-Mount lenses. The camera is fully weather-sealed and boasts a sophisticated 5-axis in-body image stabilisation system. The sensor can reach ISO 51,200 natively, and its 3,680k-dot OLED electronic viewfinder (inherited from the original Z6) is a “thing of beauty.”
