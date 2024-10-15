Panasonic’s range of mirrorrless cameras has grown, with the new Lumix S5D, making the older S5 model even cheaper. We’ve spotted the Panasonic Lumix S5 (body only) available for £799 body only (from Camera Centre UK) following this link, but you’ll need to be quick, as there are only 2 left in stock at time of publication:

For a little bit more, you can buy the Panasonic Lumix S5, with the 20-60mm lens, for just £999, using this link below:

Panasonic Lumix S5 at a glance:

24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

2.36-million-dot EVF, 0.74x magnification

3in, 1,840k-dot Vari-angle touchscreen

7fps continuous shooting (5fps in AFC)

Dual card slots

4K 60/50p 4:2:0 10-bit, 4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit video

Splash/dust resistant

If these deals sell out, or you’re not in the UK, then check out the offers below, where you could find the S5 available for even less on the second-hand market:

In our review of the Panasonic Lumix S5, we said ‘There’s a great deal to like about the S5 as a stills camera. Image quality, particularly the level of fine detail recorded in raw files at high ISO is outstanding. This is backed up by an easy-to-use high-resolution mode and a quite brilliant 20-60mm kit lens that lets you squeeze more in the frame than most kit zooms.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

