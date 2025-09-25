This camera – when new – was priced at $1999 / £2099 body only, making today’s price seem like an incredible bargain! You can get it in the US for $805 (renewed, body only) or in the UK for £1224 direct from Amazon UK with lens, but you’ll need to be quick as it’s likely to sell out fast. If you do miss this offer, then you can save even more money by looking at second-hand deals, and if you buy from a reputable seller, then you’ll get a warranty too. When we reviewed this camera, it was one of Nikon’s best cameras, and described as one of the finest mirrorless offerings, at the time. If you’re in the US, click the first link, if you’re in the UK, click the second link:

Nikon Z6 at a glance:

24.5MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor

Z-mount, works with F-mount SLR lenses via adapter

5-axis in-body stabilisation

12fps burst shooting

Single XQD card slot

Nikon Z6 review

The Nikon range of mirrorless cameras has grown massively since the original launch of the Nikon Z6, with Nikon releasing a whole range of cameras, both full-frame, and APS-C models, from entry-level, to high-end professional, as well as retro/classic styled models too. But perhaps more importantly, this means that older models offer a real bargain, as well as high image quality, as they aren’t really that old in the grand scheme of things. You’ll also find a large range of Z-mount lenses, or you can use F-mount lenses with an adapter.

