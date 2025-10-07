Amazon Prime Day “Big Deals” have started today, and this new deal caught my eye. It’s for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, reduced to just $450, a smartphone that impressed me by offering a great camera experience, but for a lower price than Samsung’s other S series phones. It has a lot of features that puts it high on my list of best phones. However, this deal is currently only available to those with Amazon Prime, but signing up is free (see below), and you can cancel if you want.

At a glance

50MP wide-angle, f/1.8, 24mm equivalent, PDAF, OIS

12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 13mm equivalent, fixed focus

8MP telephoto f/2.4 PDAF OIS (76mm equivalent)

10MP selfie camera f/2.4 fixed focus

8K/4K video recording

6.7inch FullHD+ AMOLED 2X, 120Hz screen, 1900nits peak brightness

Battery: 4700mAh (25W charging 15W wireless)

7 years of updates

In our review we said “This phone may look like a souped up A55, rather than a cut-down S series phone, however, the IP68 waterproof rating, 8K video recording, Samsung DeX, 7 years of updates, and telephoto camera definitely elevates it.”

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing. Find more great deals.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.