One of the best ways to gain inspiration for your photography and exploring different styles is by experiencing and viewing the work of other photographers and artists. We’ve put together a selection of the best exhibitions on around the UK during 2023 to see photography; including exhibitions that present photographs alongside other disciplines.
Below, you’ll find the information you need including dates, location and ticket details to plan your trips.
We will be updating this page with the latest information regularly, so be sure to check back!
Best Photography Exhibitions to see in 2023
- Chris Killip, retrospective, The Photographers’ Gallery
- Astronomy Photographer of the Year, National Maritime Museum
- Wildlife Photographer of the Year 58, Natural History Museum
- Bird Photographer of the Year 2022, touring
- Hannah Starkey, The Hepworth Wakefield
- International Garden Photographer of the Year, Kew Gardens
- FORMAT21: Control, Online
- Landscape Photographer of the Year, touring
- International Photography Exhibition 164, RPS Gallery
- Headstrong: Women and Empowerment, Centre for British Photography
- Platinum Prenotations, Paul Hill, Centre for British Photography
- The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2023, The Photographers’ Gallery
- Yevonde: Life and Colour, National Portrait Gallery
- Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm, National Portrait Gallery
- Photie Man: 50 Years of Tom Wood, Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool
- Taylor Wessing Photography Portrait Prize, National Portrait Gallery
- Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year
- Sony World Photography Awards
- Travel Photographer of the Year
Chris Killip, retrospective
The Photographers’ Gallery
- On now until 19 February 2023
- Monday-Wednesday and Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-6pm, Thursday and Friday 10am – 8pm.
- 16-18 Ramillies Street, London W1F 7LW
- Tickets: £8 / £5 Concession (Free for Members) – Advance Booking Online £6.50 / £4 Concession
Chris Killip’s continued efforts to value and document the lives of those affected by the economic shifts in the North of England, throughout the 1970s and 80s, have made him one of the most influential figures of British Photography.
This retrospective exhibition of more than 140 works, serves as the most comprehensive survey of the photographer’s work to date and includes previously unseen ephemera and colour works.
Astronomy Photographer of the Year 14
National Maritime Museum, London
- On now until 13 August 2023
- Open daily 10am – 5pm
- Tickets: £10 adults, £6.50 concessions
- Park Row, London, England SE10 9NF
Astronomy Photographer of the Year is an annual exhibition showcasing the world’s greatest space photography.
The exhibition at the National Maritime Museum will feature over 100 photographs including this year’s winning images alongside a series of shortlisted photographs on brilliant lightbox displays.
Astronomy Photographer of the Year exhibition
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 58
- On now until 2 July 2023
- Monday – Sunday, 10am-5:50pm
- Natural History Museum, Cromwell Road, London SW7 5BD
- Tickets: from £17
Discover the natural world in all its wonder and diversity at the newly redesigned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, where 100 remarkable photographs illustrate the precious beauty of our planet. We have been given a sneak peek of the shortlisted photographs that hope to win the grand title prize.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 58 exhibition
Bird Photographer of the Year 2022
- Oxfordshire County Museum – 21st Jan 2023 – 5th March 2023
An exhibition of 70-80 of the winning images will go on an international tour.
More dates and venues to be confirmed.
Hannah Starkey
The Hepworth Wakefield, Wakefield, Yorkshire
- On now until 30 April 2023
- Wednesday – Sunday, 10am – 4pm
- Tickets: £10-12, FREE for Members
- Gallery Walk, Wakefield, England WF1 5AW
The Hepworth Wakefield will present the first major survey of British photographer Hannah Starkey, tracing the development of her work across two decades. Throughout her career, Starkey’s meticulously choreographed photographs have determinedly engaged with how women are represented in contemporary culture, an issue which is now centre stage.
On display will be photographs from Starkey’s graduation show in 1997 that immediately brought her widespread acclaim, through to a newly commissioned body of work that will be created with young women in Wakefield in 2022.
Hannah Starkey at The Hepworth Wakefield
International Garden Photographer of the Year
Kew Gardens
- 4 February – 5 March 2023
- Feb 2023: Daily, 10am to 5pm (last entry 4pm) – March 2023: Daily, 10am to 6pm (last entry 5pm)
- Tickets: Free with gardens entry
- Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Richmond, London, TW9 3JR
The IGPOTY Competition 16 launch exhibition is supported by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and will feature a selection of higher placed winning photos –mainly selected from Finalist level places and above, there will also be a selection of ‘Captured at Kew’ winning photos on display.
FORMAT21: Control
Format International Photography Festival, Online
- On now online until March 2023
FORMAT in collaboration with New Art City have presented the 2021 international photography festival online in a purpose-built multi-player virtual gallery space.
The exhibitions split across 20 galleries includes over 160 international artists and a selection of the 40,000 images submitted from over 90 countries from the #massisolationFORMAT archive created during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Landscape Photographer of the Year
Tour dates:
- Glasgow Central Station – 19th January – 2nd February 2023
- Edinburgh Waverley Station – 3rd – 19th February 2023
- Leeds Station – 20th February – 6th March 2023
- Liverpool Street Station – 7th – 22nd March 2023
- London Bridge Station – 23rd March – 6th April 2023
- Waterloo Station, London – 7th – 21st April 2023
Landscape Photographer of the Year celebrates the wonder of the British landscape and showcases the work of many talented photographers.
Landscape Photographer of the Year exhibition
International Photography Exhibition 164
RPS Gallery, Bristol
- 28 January – 7 May 2023
- Monday – Sunday 10am – 5pm
- The Royal Photographic Society, RPS House, 337 Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3AR
- Free
The RPS International Photography Exhibition returns with its 164th edition showcasing powerful stories and highlighting important themes.
RPS International Photography Exhibition 164
Headstrong: Women and Empowerment
The Centre for British Photography, London
- 26 January – 23 April 2023
- Jermyn Street, London
- Free
Specially curated for the Centre for British Photography by the advocacy group, Fast Forward: Women in Photography, Headstrong presents self-portraits by women that explore a range of contemporary issues. Fast Forward; Women in Photography is a research project based at University for the Creative Arts.
Platinum Prenotations, Paul Hill
The Centre for British Photography, London
- Opening 26th January 2023
- Jermyn Street, London
- Free
For the past 18 months, Hill has been working with Studio of Light at Loughborough University. Specifically the photographic research and development expertise of Alan Duncan and Ben Dolman, who have devised an innovative approach to platinum-palladium printing by uniting the 19th century historical process with contemporary image making.
Paul Hill has produced a limited edition set of platinum-palladium prints of some of his most recognised and seminal images which will be for sale. Prized for their rich, subtle tonal quality, wealth of fine detail and stability, platinum-palladium prints are at the summit of traditional photographic printing.
The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2023
The Photographers’ Gallery
- 3 March – 11 June 2023
- 16-18 Ramillies Street, London W1F 7LW
- Monday-Wednesday and Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-6pm, Thursday and Friday 10am – 8pm.
- Tickets: £8 / £5 Concession (Free for Members) – Advance Booking Online £6.50 / £4 Concession
The four international artists shortlisted for the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2023 Bieke Depoorter, Samuel Fosso, Arthur Jafa and Frida Orupabo will be on display within the annual exhibition
Yevonde: Life and Colour
National Portrait Gallery
- 22 June – 15 October 2023
- Open Daily: 10:30am – 6pm, Friday & Saturday 10:30am – 9pm
- Tickets: £5 for under 30s, £15/17, concessions available. Members go free
- St Martin’s Place, London, WC2H 0HE
The first exhibition to open as part of the Gallery’s 2023 programme will explore the life and career of the twentieth century photographer, Yevonde, who pioneered the use of colour photography in the 1930s. Yevonde: Life and Colour will survey the portraits and still-life works that the artist produced throughout her sixty year career, positioning Yevonde as a trailblazer in the history of British portrait photography. Supported by the CHANEL Culture Fund.
Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm
National Portrait Gallery
- 28 June – 1 October 2023
- Open Daily: 10:30am – 6pm, Friday & Saturday 10:30am – 9pm
- Tickets: £5 for under 30s, £22/24.50, concessions available. Members go free
- St Martin’s Place, London, WC2H 0HE
Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm will share, for the first time, an extraordinary archive of rediscovered and never-before-seen photographs taken by Paul McCartney. Supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies.
Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm
Photie Man: 50 Years of Tom Wood
Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool
- 20 May 2023 – 7 January 2024
- Tuesday – Sunday, and Bank Holidays, 10am-4pm
- Tickets: £2-9
- William Brown St , Liverpool, United Kingdom, L3 8EL
In the first major retrospective of Tom Wood in Liverpool, ‘Photie Man’ celebrates the internationally-acclaimed Irish artist by showcasing his iconic images of Liverpool and bringing together his work from across all decades. Including some never seen before photographs and film work.
Photie Man: 50 Years of Tom Wood
Taylor Wessing Photography Portrait Prize
National Portrait Gallery
- 9 November 2023 – 25 February 2024
- Open Daily: 10:30am – 6pm, Friday & Saturday 10:30am – 9pm
- Tickets: info TBC
- St Martin’s Place, London, WC2H 0HE
The Gallery’s annual Photographic Portrait Prize will be renamed the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize to mark the exhibition’s return to the Gallery after two years at Cromwell Place. As one of the leading photography awards in the world, the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize showcases the work of some of the most exciting and cutting-edge contemporary photographers.
Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022
RPS Gallery, Bristol
- 2023 dates TBC
- The Royal Photographic Society, RPS House, 337 Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3AR.
- Free
Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year
Travel Photographer of the Year
- 2023 exhibition information to come
Sony World Photography Awards
Somerset House
- 2023 exhibition information to come
Francesca Woodman and Julia Margaret Cameron: Portraits to Dream in
National Portrait Gallery
- Opening in Spring 2024
Further reading
Best photography competitions to enter in 2023
Best photography books of 2022
22 ways to spark your creativity