With the Fujifilm X-E5 being touted as an ‘interchangeable lens X100VI’, many potential buyers will find themselves wondering which of the two to get. The two cameras look very much alike, have very similar specifications and features, and deliver pretty much identical image quality. They are also almost exactly the same size, and cost about the same if you buy the X-E5 with its 23mm f/2.8 kit lens. Both are, of course, among Fujifilm’s best cameras.

So what exactly is shared between them, and what are the main differences?

First of all, let’s quickly list the main similarities and differences. Then I’ll look in more detail at the major differences, and what they mean. I’ve also included a detailed spec comparison table at the end of this article.

Fujifilm X-E5 vs Fujifilm X100VI: key similarities and differences

Same rangefinder-style design with flat body and corner-mounted viewfinder, and almost the same size

Same core imaging components: 40MP X-Trans sensor, X-Processor 5

Mostly the same specs and features – e.g ISO range, continuous shooting speeds, autofocus system and video specs

Fixed lens on X100VI, interchangeable lenses on X-E5

Very similar control layout, with shutter speed and exposure compensation dials on top and aperture ring on lens

Film Simulation dial with Film Simulation Recipe support on the X-E5

Hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder on the X100VI, vs electronic-only on the X-E5

Both cameras have much the same rear controls, just slightly differently arranged. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Interchangeable vs fixed lenses

Most obviously, with the X-E5 you can use a wide range of different lenses. Fujifilm is selling the camera either body-only, or with the slim XF 23mm F2.8 R WR kit lens, which comes in either silver or black to match the camera body. Like the X100VI’s 23mm f/2 lens, it gives an angle of view equivalent to a 35mm lens on full-frame. But you can also use any X-mount lens from Fujifilm or third-party makers like Sigma, Tamron and Viltrox, and there’s a huge array to choose from.

You can use the X-E5 with a huge range of X-mount lenses. Here with the XF 27mm F2.8 R WR fitted, plus the manual-focus Samyang 12mm F2 NCS CS, Sigma 56mm F1.8 DC DN, and Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 X. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Use the X-E5 with its 23mm f/2.8 kit lens, and it ends up very similar in size and weight to the X100VI. However, it’s 7mm deeper front-to-back, which means the X100VI will slip more easily into a (large) pocket.

Even with its 23mm pancake lens, the X-E5 is noticeably thicker than the X100VI. Image credit: Andy Westlake

In contrast, with the X100VI you can only use the built-in 23mm f/2 lens. However it has a stop-larger maximum aperture that the X-E5’s f/2.8 kit lens, which gives it an advantage in low-light situations. But on the other hand, with the X-E5 you can always buy and use a larger-aperture but bulkier lens, for example the XF 23mm F1.4 R LM WR.

Fujifilm X100VI with WCL-X100 and TCL-X100 lens converters. Credit: Andy Westlake

You’re not wholly limited to one focal length on the X100VI, by the way. You can also buy screw-on wideangle and tele converters, which give 28mm and 50mm views, respectively.

The X100VI also has a built-in switchable 4-stop neutral density filter, which can be handy when you want to use slower shutter speeds, or large apertures in bright light.

Viewfinder and screen

One major difference lies with the viewfinder. The X100VI boasts a unique hybrid optical/electronic finder, where the X-E5’s is electronic only. Many photographers love the old-school optical viewfinder on the X100VI and feel that it provides them with a much better connection to the subject. Others aren’t really bothered – personally I very rarely use it.

The X-E5’s screen can be set facing forwards over the top of the camera. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Another difference lies with the screen articulation, and this time it favours the X-E5. Its screen can tilt up through 180° to face forwards, whereas the X100VI’s screen only tilts up and down. This might matter to you if you want to take selfies or video yourself.

Film Simulations

One major difference between the two cameras comes with how you access Fujifilm’s signature Film Simulation colour modes, which are one the brand’s main attractions. On the X100VI, these accessed from the onscreen quick menu via the Q button, which works reasonably well. But since then Fujifilm has made a point of making them more accessible, with the X-E5 having a physical dial beside the viewfinder for selecting between the most popular options.

The X-E5 has a dedicated Film Simulation dial, inclding support for three Recipes. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Film Simulation Recipes have also become very popular within the Fujifilm community. Essentially, these exploit the array of in-camera processing settings to achieve more stylised looks over ohe base Film Sim modes. On the X100VI, you can use them via a Custom Settings option, but this includes the entire camera setup. With the X-E5, Fujifilm has fully embraced Recipes and allowed you to store three favourites that can be quickly accessed via the Film dial, without any risk of changing any other camera settings at the same time.

Overall, if you want to be able to change Film Simulations quickly, and to experiment with Recipes, the X-E5 has the edge.

Other differences

Other advantages for the X100VI include its practically silent in-lens shutter. In contrast, while the X-E5 is still pretty unobtrusive, the shutter is audible in quiet situations. So if you need to be able to shoot without disturbing anyone, the X100VI wins.

Add a filter at the front of the lens, and the X100VI is weather proofed. Image credit: Andy Westlake

The X100VI is weather-sealed too, just as long as you add a 49mm protective filter in front of the lens. In contrast, the X-E5 has no specific claims of being sealed against dust or rain.

Also, the X100VI also has a small built-in flash, which can be handy to add a little extra light when shooting indoors, or fill-in outdoors on a bright day. The lens shutter can sync with flash at any speed, too. With the X-E5 you have to use an external unit.

So which should you choose?

If you love the X100VI’s styling and design, but really want to be able to change lenses, the X-E5 might be the perfect camera for you. Or maybe you just don’t love a 35mm equivalent lens, in which case you could fit the X-E5 with the XF 18mm F2 R or XF 27mm F2.8 R WR instead, giving 28mm and 40mm equivalent respectively (the latter would be my choice).

Fujifilm’s X-T50 has a similar specification and feature set to the X-E5 and X100VI, too. Image credit: Joshua Waller

If you’re not wedded to the X-E5 / X100VI flat-body design, though, it’s also well worth looking at the Fujifilm X-T50. This also has a very similar feature set, but in a slightly larger SLR-like body. It’s great to se Fujifilm giving users so much choice.

Note that in the comparison below, we’re looking at the X-E5 with the 23mm f/2.8 lens. This only really affects the size/weight specs. Differences between the cameras are highlighted in bold text.

X-E5 + 23mm f/2.8 kit X100VI Sensor 40MP X-Trans CMOS 5, 23.5mm x 15.7mm 40MP X-Trans CMOS 5, 23.5mm x 15.7mm Output size 7728 x 5152 7728 x 5152 Lens X-mount, 23mm f/2.8 Fixed 23mm f/2 Shutter speeds 15min – 1/4000sec (mechanical),

15min – 1/180,000sec electronic 15min – 1/4000sec (mechanical);

15min – 1/180,000sec electronic Sensitivity ISO 125-12,800 (standard),

ISO 64-51,200 (extended) ISO 125-12,800 (standard),

ISO 64-51,200 (extended) Exposure modes PASM, Auto PASM Metering Multi / Spot / Average / Center Weighted Multi / Spot / Average / Center Weighted Exposure comp +/- 5EV in 0.3EV steps +/- 5EV in 0.3EV steps Continuous shooting 8fps (mechanical shutter); 13fps (electronic);

20fps with electronic shutter and 1.29x crop 11fps (mechanical shutter); 13fps (electronic);

20fps with electronic shutter and 1.29x crop Screen 3in, 1.04-dot touchscreen;

tilts down, up and forwards 3in, 1.62-dot touchscreen;

tilts down and up Viewfinder 2.36m-dot, 0.62x OLED EVF Hybrid viewfinder; 0.52x OVF,

3.69m-dot, 0.66x OLED EVF AF points 117 or 425 117 or 425 Subject detection Animals, birds, cars, motorbikes, airplanes, and trains Animals, birds, cars, motorbikes, airplanes, and trains Video 6K 30p, 4K 60p, Full HD 240p 6K 30p, 4K 60p, Full HD 240p External mic 3.5mm stereo 2.5mm stereo Memory card UHS-II SD UHS-I SD Power NP-W126S Li-ion NP-W126S Li-ion Battery life 400 shots 450 shots Dimensions 124.9 x 72.9 x 62.1mm (with 23mm lens) 128 x 74.8 x 55.3mm Weight 535g (with battery, card, and 23mm lens) 521g (with battery and card) Flash Hot-shoe only Built-in, hot shoe In-body stabilisation 7 stops 6 stops Film simulation recipes 3 recipes – Controls Film simulation dial ISO dial Ports 3.5mm mic/remote, USB-C, micro HDMI 2.5mm mic/remote, USB-C, micro HDMI Aspect ratio Selectable using button/dial Set within image size sub-menu

