APOY 2023 Travel round open for entries!

Round Two of Amateur Photographer of the Year 2023 is now open! The theme is Travel. Submit your best travel photography to our APOY 2023 competition, find out how below

The exhilaration of experiencing cultures different from our own is difficult to match, and the sights and colours of new places provide almost endless inspiration for our photography. Distilling such experiences into a single image is a huge challenge, as it’s tempting to include as much as possible in the frame, so try to temper the excitement and only include what really matters. And don’t forget that travel isn’t defined by going to countries other than your own – it can encompass new experiences in a neighbouring county or city, so don’t feel restricted if your passport is out of date.

Amateur Photographer of the Year 2023 (APOY) – Round Two, Travel

Your guest judge, Jordan Banks

Your guest judge for Round Two, Travel, is Jordan Banks, a travel, lifestyle and adventure photographer from London. Shooting for the likes of National Geographic, Lonely Planet and a host of other travel brands, Jordan’s work has taken him all over the world to document some of the planet’s most incredible locations. Find out more at www.jordanbanksphoto.com.

The closing date for this round is Monday 3rd April 2023.

Need some guidance for your Travel APOY 2023 entries? Check out these guides:

Get the most out of your travel photography

How to win travel photography competitions

See last year’s APOY Travel winners

Young Amateur Photographer of the Year 2023

For the third time, we are running an APOY Young Photographer of the Year competition, in order to encourage our up-and-coming snappers. Entrants should be 21 years old or younger by the competition’s final closing date of 13 November 2023. All the categories are the same as for the main competition – simply select the Young APOY option on Photocrowd when you upload your images. This category is free to enter; each category winner receives a £250 voucher, and the overall winner receives a voucher for £500 to spend at MPB.

ENTER YOUNG AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 2023 HERE. APOY 2023, camera club award Do you belong to a camera club? You can accumulate points for your society when you enter APOY, and after all ten rounds are complete, the one with the most points wins a £500 voucher to spend at MPB, and a Rotolight NEO 3 Pro Imagemaker Kit worth £650. The kit includes one NEO 3 Pro, a custom NPF-770 battery, a pouch, diffuser dome, ballhead and cold shoe. It’s the brightest LED on-camera light ever made, and comes in a compact form factor you can take anywhere.

Plan your APOY 2023 entries

Below is a list of all this year’s rounds, including opening and closing dates:

Round One, Black & White: Opens 8th February. Closes 6th March

Now open: Round Two, Travel: Opens 7th March. Closes 3rd April

Round Three, Macro: Opens 4th April. Closes 2nd May

Round Four, Landscapes: Opens 3rd May. Closes 30th May

Round Five, Portraits: Opens 31st May. Closes 26th June

Round Six, Architecture: Opens 27th June. Closes 24th July

Round Seven, Street: Opens 25th July. Closes 21st August

Round Eight, Wildlife: Opens 22nd August. Closes 18 September

Round Nine, Action: Opens 19 September. Closes 16 October

Round Ten, Low Light: Opens 17 October. Closes 13 November

Amateur Photographer of the Year 2023 – What could you win?

The winner of each round of APOY 2023 receives a £500 voucher to spend on anything at MPB.

At just under 300g, the Sony Cyber-shot RX100 Mark V is an excellent compact that’s perfect for travel. Featuring a 1in, 20.1MP sensor, 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens, a 315-point hybrid AF system and 24fps shooting, it can be found at MPB for £479 to £499, depending on condition.

The OM System OM-5 is a mirrorless 20.4MP model with 2.36m-dot EVF, 3in vari-angle LCD and 30fps shooting. AP’s reviewer gave it five stars and said it has excellent JPEG output with exceptionally pleasing colour. It has an extensive lens range, making it easy to choose the right one for travel. It is currently available at MPB for £999.

With just the sort of focal range you need for travel, Canon’s RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM for the EOS R and RP systems is an optically stabilised zoom that weighs 750g. It has seven diaphragm blades, and a highly effective five-stop image stabiliser. You can find it for £889 at MPB.