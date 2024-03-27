We are delighted to announce our annual photography competition is back! Amateur Photographer of the Year 2024 is now open for entries. We invite amateur photographers from all over the world to enter the competition. Young Amateur Photographer of the Year is also open and free to enter for photographers aged 21 and under.

We have 10 rounds of the competition, with the first being BLACK AND WHITE. Photographers can choose to enter all rounds or pick and choose which suits them. Regardless of how many you enter, you will be in with a chance to win prizes, and points that go towards the final leaderboard. A shortlisted entry can give you 10 points! So, it’s all to play for.

For 2024, we also have a new sponsor! Amateur Photographer of the Year is joined by Camera Centre UK as headline sponsor, with over £17,500 worth of prizes being provided by Adobe and ViewSonic.

APOY 2024 Prizes

Amateur Photographer of the Year Grand Prize winner

Our grand prize winner will take home a £1,000 voucher for the Camera Centre UK.

Amateur Photographer of the Year round winners

Round winners will also get over £1,000 worth of prizing, including a £500 Camera Centre UK voucher and an ‘All Apps’ Adobe Creative Clouds annual subscription worth £660.

The Creative Cloud ‘All Apps’ plan includes more than 20 creative apps including Photoshop, Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Acrobat Pro, Bridge, Illustrator, Dreamweaver and many more, as well as 100GB of Cloud storage, step-by-step tutorials, Creative Cloud Libraries, Adobe Fonts and more.

The runner up in each round will receive a one-year subscription to the Adobe Photography plan (worth £120) which combines the power of Lightroom and Photoshop for maximum creativity and to edit, store, and share your images. It also includes 20GB of cloud storage, step-by-step tutorials, Adobe Portfolio Creative Cloud Libraries and more.

© Tommasco Carrara / Amateur Photographer of the Year 2023

Young APOY 2024

Young Amateur Photographer of the Year round winners

The winner of each round of Young APOY will receive a one-year subscription to the Adobe Photography plan (worth £120) which combines the power of Lightroom and Photoshop for maximum creativity and to edit, store, and share your images. It also includes 20GB of cloud storage, step-by-step tutorials, Adobe Portfolio Creative Cloud Libraries and more.

Young Amateur Photographer of the Year grand prize winner

At the end of the 10 rounds, the photographer with the most combined points will be crowned the Young Amateur Photographer of the Year 2024, and will take home a £300 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK.

Camera Club winner

This year we are offering prizing worth £2,500 to the club that amasses the most points after all ten rounds are complete. You can accumulate points for your club when you enter APOY, and the club with the most points will win a fabulous ViewSonic X1-4K projector worth £1,500.

In addition, the member of the winning club who contributed the most points to their club’s points tally will win a ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K monitor worth £1,000. You’ll have the option to tell us your UK camera club when you fill out the APOY agreement form.

If you are a member of a camera club, tell us your UK camera club when you fill out our simple agreement form before you enter your first image.

* Please note that for 2024, the Camera Centre vouchers are available only to winning photographers who are based in the UK.

Learn more about our sponsors and prizes here.

Daniel’s image from APOY 2023 Round 9, Action, was awarded fourth place

How to enter

Visit https://www.photocrowd.com/photo-competitions/photography-awards/apoy-2024/

APOY 2024: You can enter up to 5 images in each of the 10 rounds. 1 free entry per round can be obtained via a unique code published in Amateur Photographer magazine during the period in which that round is open. Without the code, you’ll be able to enter a maximum of 4 images per round.

Young APOY 2024: Eligible photographers can enter up to 4 free images per round.

If you are a member of a camera club, tell us your UK camera club when you fill out our simple agreement form before you enter your first image.

The cost is based on the number of images you want to enter. Entries are bought in advance and can then be used at any time before midnight (UTC+1) on 31st December 2024. The following entry bundles are available for the main APOY 2024 competition, and entries can be used across any of the 10 rounds:

1 image – £8

4 images – £24 (£6 per image)

12 images – £48 (£4 per image)

40 images – £100 (£2.50 per image) – this image bundle will reduce in size and cost as the rounds progress, to reflect the maximum number of images that can still be submitted at the time of purchase

The 10 rounds are open to ‘amateur’ photographers of all ages and nationalities. ‘Amateur’ in this context means photography is your hobby, and not your primary source of income.

Sue Woodbridge won the Street photography round of APOY 2023 with this humourous image

Photographers aged between 13 and 21 on 31st December 2024 are welcome to enter the ‘Young Amateur Photographer of the Year’ category in each round, which is free to enter.

Any entrant under 18 on the date when they enter must gain the permission of a parent or guardian to enter the competition. People under the age of 13 are not permitted to register on the Photocrowd platform.

For more information on entering and to see terms and conditions see here.

Round One, Black & White: Opens 27th March. Closes 22nd April

Round Two, Animal Kingdom: Opens 23rd April, Closes 20th May

Round Three, Urban Life: Opens 21st May, Closes 17th June

Round Four, Action: Opens 18th June, Closes 15th July

Round Five, Landscapes: Opens 16th July, Closes 12th August

Round Six, People: Opens 13th August, Closes 9th September

Round Seven, Macro: Opens 10th September, Closes 7th October

Round Eight, Dusk to Dawn: Opens 8th October, Closes 4th November

Round Nine, Travel: Opens 5th November, Closes 2nd December

Round Ten, Open (anything goes!): Opens 3rd December, Closes 31st December

All dates 2024.

The Judges

All images submitted to APOY 2024 will be reviewed by our panel of photography experts from Amateur Photographer magazine, joined by some special guest judges for individual rounds.

The main judging panel includes AP’s Nigel Atherton, Geoff Harris, Hollie Latham-Hucker, Jessica Miller and Amy Davies. Alongside APOY Project Manager Ailsa McWhinnie, Acting Features Editor David Clark, Rod Wheelans from the PAGB and, photographer and curator Dominique Nok.

Round One – Black and White, now open!

The first round, Black & White is now open for entries! Submit your best black and white photos by 22nd April.

Boris Bekelman won the APOY 2023 Black and White round with this image!

A black & white image has a certain something that colour photography simply can’t emulate, and the pursuit of a great monochrome picture is something many photographers devote their whole lives to.

The joy of this category is that it is completely open – any subject goes, because the medium is equally stunning whether you shoot landscapes, portraits or go down the classic route of street photography. It’s always worth shooting with a conversion to black & white in mind – don’t make it an afterthought.

Instead, when taking your images, consider things such as form, tonal range, negative space and shape, as these elements become even more crucial when colour is absent. Try to head out on a shoot with the aim of working only in black & white, and you will start to see images that lend themselves to the medium everywhere.

Need some guidance on your entries? Check out these guides:

ENTER HERE!

See more from APOY here.

Featured image clockwise starting top left – Andy Fowlie, Daniel Sands, Daniel Callejo, Giles Thurston, Sue Woodbridge

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.