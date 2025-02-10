Advertising feature in partnership with CVP

According to the statistics from the German giant Statista, in 2023, a whopping 3.5 billion people tuned into video content online! And that number is expected to keep growing through 2025 and beyond. With such an impressive figure, it’s totally natural to think, “Maybe I should dive into this video trend too!” You’re spot on—video is not only a fantastic way to communicate, but it also holds amazing potential for attracting new business while being a fun way to capture memorable moments for social media!

There are so many exciting options out there for beginners, and it’s really important to understand the differences between phones, vlogging cameras, and mirrorless cameras. In this guide, we’ll dive into the advantages and disadvantages of each, plus you’ll get some helpful insights on frame rates and picture profiles, making it easier for you to choose the perfect system that fits your needs.

Can’t I just use my phone?

Absolutely. Phones are an excellent way to learn the basics of videography, and with advancements in resolution, log profiles, multiple lenses, and sophisticated AI features that can enhance both photography and videography, they have become a powerful tool for content creators at all levels.

The iPhone 16 Pro in Desert Titanium. Image: Amy Davies

Don’t forget that phones, like all cameras, require accessories for microphones, lights, and media. We recommend Zactuo’s Smart Z-Finder, which enables accessory mounting and includes an eyepiece and adjustable handle for longer shoots.

Pros:

Always with you, making spontaneous content creation easy

Seamless social media integration for instant sharing

Wide range of apps for shooting, editing and enhancing content

Cons:

Smaller sensors, compared to dedicated cameras, leading to lower image quality in low-light conditions

Shorter battery life when shooting extended video sessions

It’s a phone, so calls may interfere with your shooting experience

Best for: Vlogging, social media influencers, and beginners who want a quick and easy solution.

Are there dedicated cameras made for vloggers and beginners?

Yes, there are, and they’re starting to improve. Manufacturers have finally realised that content creators aren’t going anywhere and are rapidly becoming a dominant force in the videography market. DJI’s Osmo Pocket 3 has been a tremendous success with YouTubers and influencers, offering its users a 1” sensor, a pleasing variety of resolutions and frame rates, as well as a built-in gimbal for smooth image stabilisation.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3. Credit: DJI.

Sony has also launched its budget-friendly ‘ZV’ series, most recently the ZV-1 II. This model features a 1″ sensor, a fixed 18-50mm equivalent zoom lens, a flip-out screen ideal for vlogging, and internal ND filters for better exposure control. Both cameras are priced under £1000, offering a compact option that rivals smartphones.

Pros:

Compact and lightweight design

Better low-light performance than smartphones

Flip screens for easy self-shooting

Extensive picture profiles for professional-level colour grading

Cons:

Smaller sensor sizes compared to mirrorless cameras

Limited lens options (fixed or minimal zoom range)

No direct link to social media services like a phone

Best for: Travel vloggers, YouTubers, social media influencers, and anyone who needs a compact yet powerful device for content creation.

Are there affordable entry-level hybrid cameras that I can consider?

While they tend to be pricier, hybrid mirrorless cameras provide a unique advantage that the previous examples can’t match: versatility. These hybrid cameras also feature significantly larger sensors, with full-frame options becoming increasingly popular even in entry-level models.

Sony ZV-E1 full-frame vlog camera. Image credit: Sony

Some noteworthy affordable full-frame systems are Sony’s incredible ZV-E1, featuring the same sensor as in their professional series, excellent in-body stabilization, and remarkable low-light capabilities with a maximum ISO of 409,600. Additionally, Sony provides an extensive selection of both first- and third-party lenses ideal for both beginners and professionals.

Another notable entry-level full-frame system is Canon’s EOS R8. While it lacks internal stabilisation like the ZV-E1, it does feature crop-less 4K 60 FPS video, a more affordable price tag, and a vast catalogue of compatible EF lenses that can be mounted using its economical RF – EF lens adapter.

Pros:

Large sensors for superior image quality and cinematic depth of field

Interchangeable lenses for versatility in shooting different styles

Excellent low-light performance

Advanced autofocus and high-quality video capabilities

Cons:

More expensive than smartphones and vlogging cameras

The steeper learning curve for beginners

Larger and heavier than other options

Best for: Professional videographers, photographers, and serious content creators looking for cinematic quality.

Why are FPS and picture profiles so important?

Great question, as it’s one all videographers ask when selecting a new camera.

Frames per Second (FPS) indicates how many frames a camera captures each second. Most modern shooters expect a minimum of 24 FPS (25 in the UK) for a cinematic look, and 60 FPS (50 in the UK) or higher for smooth motion or slow-motion effects. Higher FPS results in smoother motion and better slow-motion playback at lower rates. A variety of FPS options provides diverse aesthetics in videos.

Picture Profiles are preset colour settings that affect image processing. Log profiles like S-Log or C-Log provide a flat look, preserving dynamic range for post-production grading. Standard profiles offer vibrant footage ready for use. Choosing the right profile depends on whether you prefer an immediate stylised look or flexibility for later colour adjustments.

Selecting the perfect camera is all about your content creation dreams, budget, and skill level. Getting to know the advantages and disadvantages of each system will empower you to enhance the quality of your videos and support your growth as a videographer. Whichever path you take, diving into practice and trying new things are essential for crafting your own unique style and groove!

