Low-cost days out – Thankfully, the UK has hundreds of low-cost activities and resources to keep you inspired and active all year round. Tracy Calder chooses 40 of her favourites.

Star struck

Tasman Gems. Image: Tom Rae

In recent months many of us have been lucky enough to watch the aurora borealis dancing across the night sky. If you’re still waiting, you can catch a glimpse of galaxies, fiery suns and glittering stars at the Astronomy Photographer of the Year exhibition at the National Maritime Museum (until July). More than 100 pictures from the competition are displayed on lightbox screens alongside the stories and technical details behind each shot. Overall winner of the 2024 competition was Ryan Imperio with his composite of a solar eclipse. It’s a show that makes you feel insignificant, in a good way!

Time to bloom

Borders in the courtyard garden at Southwood Farm, Devon, UK. Image: National Garden Scheme /Ellen Rooney

The physical and mental health benefits of spending time in a garden are well documented, so why not combine this mood-boosting behaviour with a spot of photography. Every year the National Garden Scheme offers visitors unique access to thousands of private gardens across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, raising money for nursing and health charities. Most gardens allow photography, but those that don’t usually display a notice. If you would like a garden all to yourself, consider the By Arrangement option. (There are also some great online talks available on the NGS website.)

Head of steam

Steam illuminations. Image: Tony Storey

Watching a steam locomotive covered in LED lights race through the countryside is an experience you are unlikely to forget. Taking a ride on it is sure to be even better! Every year the Watercress Line in Hampshire plays host to Steam Illuminations, a sound and light show that attracts train enthusiasts and photographers from across the UK. Dates for Dec-Jan 2026 are due to be announced soon. In the meantime, you can watch some great videos on the Watercress Line YouTube channel www.youtube.com/thewatercressline.

Prices start at £32

www.watercressline.co.uk

Keep it clean

Join the Million Mile Clean. Image: Tracy Calder

According to a study carried out by Surfers Against Sewage, 70% of all branded pollution on UK beaches comes from 12 firms (otherwise known as the Dirty Dozen). In 2021 the charity launched the Million Mile Clean, a wonderful initiative that encourages people to clean ten miles of blue, green or city space every year, submitting their findings online. You can clean on your own, as part of a group, or at an organised event. Spending time in the landscape, while meeting like-minded people, is sure to lead to photo ideas. Plus, you’ll be doing your bit for the environment!

Access all areas

England’s largest festival of history and culture, Heritage Open Days (held in September) offers people the opportunity to visit buildings and locations that are often closed to the public. In 2023 the theme was Creativity Unwrapped and included more than a thousand events, ranging from bell ringing to backstage tours and video shorts of inland waterways. Heritage Open Days 2025 will be held 12-21 September.

Shine a light

Lighthouse bagging is known as pharology. Image: Tracy Calder

Lighthouse ‘bagging’ (also known as pharology) is a popular pastime for many hardy individuals including Anne, Princes Royal, and Sarah Kerr, author of the 2019 book The British Lighthouse Trail: A Regional Guide. Setting yourself a challenge to visit every pier, island or lighthouse in Scotland, England, Ireland or Wales is a great way to explore remote corners of our islands. To make a start, visit the Trinity House website where you’ll find a map of its lighthouses and lightvessels around England, Wales and the Channel Islands.

Walk this way

A new national trail that follows the entire coast of England will be opening soon under the title King Charles III England Coast Path. The path, which will be the longest of its kind in the world, will be opening in sections. Once complete, walkers will have the right of access around all of England’s open coast (including land that forms part of the Coastal Margin).

Stellar performance

Song of the Bulbul – Dress Rehearsal, The Lyceum, Edinburgh, Scotland. Image: Maxime Ragni

Edinburgh International Festival has been celebrating performing arts since 1947. Whether you like dance, opera, music or theatre, everyone is welcome. The best way to navigate the event is to create your own Fringe Festival experience – select a couple of ‘must-see’ shows every day and then allow plenty of time to travel between venues, grab a bite to eat and get into position with your camera. If things get crowded, head away from ticketed events and shoot some of the activities taking place on the city streets. Next year’s event, The Truth We Seek, will be held 1-24 August.

www.edinburghfestivalcity.com

Many events are free

Towpath treats

London Canals

London’s canals were once the arteries of the city carrying timber, coal, building materials and food into and out of the capital. Now, these artificial waterways are a haven for wildlife, kayakers, narrowboat enthusiasts and, of course, photographers. An Opinionated Guide to London Canals, written

by Emmy Watts and published by Hoxton Mini Press, is a wonderful introduction to the sights both on and along the water. Whether you explore these canals by boat, foot or bike there is plenty to see and photograph. (You might also like to consider An Opinionated Guide to Free London, also published by Hoxton Mini Press.)

Walk on the wild side

Yellowhammer. Image: Tom Marshall

Caring for more than 2,600 nature reserves across the UK, The Wildlife Trusts is a movement of 46 independent charities who believe that we need nature, and it needs us. From farmland to freshwater, and wetlands to marine environments, TWT works tirelessly to protect and preserve UK habitats and the wildlife that depend on them. To help out, you can donate skills, time or cash, sign up to become a member, attend a Trust event or visit a reserve. Recent activities include a tour of the night sky, creative writing outdoors and a visit to Spurn lighthouse. Plenty of photo opportunities on offer.

Many reserves are free to visit

www.ywt.org.uk

Keep on running

Participants in the mass event pass the Cutty Sark . Photo: FELIX DIEMER for London Marathon Events

Passing many of the capital’s most famous landmarks including Buckingham Palace, the Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge and Canary Wharf, the London Marathon is great for capturing candid shots of runners with epic backdrops to boot. Many athletes compete for speed records, but others have a different agenda – there have been more than 100 Guinness World Record attempts at the London Marathon including ‘Fastest marathon dressed as a plant’. The next race takes place on 27 April.

Strong competition

The quiet seaside town of Tenby, Wales, might seem like an odd place to host an iron man contest, but with a sunrise swim, a wild bike course, and a race route that takes in the best of this stunning Pembrokeshire town, it’s perfectly positioned. IRONMAN Wales 2025 takes place on 21 September and is sure to offer plenty of photo opportunities.

Fast track to fun

The world’s greatest drivers, teams and cars descend on Goodwood. Image: Nick Dungan

Described as ‘motorsport’s ultimate summer garden party’, Goodwood Festival of Speed brings together the world’s greatest drivers, teams and cars. It’s a great opportunity to get pictures of daring drivers and world-changing technology. There’s also a packed racing timetable to keep you busy with your camera. Tickets are on sale for the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from 10-13 July. You might also consider Goodwood Revival (12-14 September), the only historic motor race to be staged entirely in a period theme.

Prices start at £67

www.goodwood.com

Room with a view

London’s highest free viewing platform, Horizon 22 is located 58 storeys above street level and offers 300° views of the city. Photography and

filming for personal, non-commercial use is positively encouraged, but tripods and monopods are not – so you’ll need a steady hand if you attempt an evening shoot (the platform is open until 6pm on weekdays). Admission is free but you need to book in advance.

Sail away

HMS Victory and the Mary Rose Museum. Image: Dave Hartley

Catching a waterbus to the Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower isn’t something you do every day, but it’s one of many unusual activities at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. There’s plenty to photograph here, from the wreck of the Mary Rose to the deck of HMS Victory and the engine room of HMS Warrior. You can pay to visit one attraction, but it’s better value to buy a 12-month multiple attraction pass. (Tripods and ‘bulky’ camera gear are not permitted, and photography must be for personal use only.)

www.historicdockyard.co.uk

Prices start at £36

Dance in the streets

From incredible music to beautiful costumes and delicious food, Notting Hill Carnival is a feast for all the senses. Hosted on August Bank Holiday weekend (with a steel drum competition held on the Saturday), this community-led carnival is a must for photographers. Adults Day on Monday comprises a parade, live music and dancing in the streets. Get there early to secure a good position along the parade route.

Get behind the wheel

Glyderau Mountain, Eryri. Image: Visit Wales

The Dragon’s Spine is arguably one of the best road trips in the UK. This 186-mile route travels through two national parks (the Brecon Beacons and Eryri) and skims the edges of countless bays, forests and hills. You are never too far away from civilisation though – the drive begins in Cardiff and visits countless market towns along the way. Alternative Welsh road trips include the Coastal Way, the North Wales Way and Black Mountain Pass.

National treasures

While Natural England decides which site on its list to designate as a new National Park, you’ll have to visit one of the 15 locations already protected by law. There are ten national parks in England, three in Wales and two in Scotland, so you can choose the wetlands of The Broads, the mountains of Eryri (Snowdonia) or the ancient woodlands and lochs of The Cairngorms. There’s no end to what can be photographed at these locations: whether you like birdwatching, stargazing, cycling, kayaking or watching wildlife there’s a site perfect for your passion.

Aim high

Visit Bristol International Balloon Festival in the evening and the sky will be alight with burners. Image: Paul Box

For three days in August the sky above Bristol is dotted with hot air balloons as part of the Bristol International Balloon Festival. If conditions are right, mass ascents of more than 100 balloons are possible. Arrive on site before dawn and you’ll be treated to a field of colourful envelopes. Visit in the evening and the sky will be alight with burners. On two nights, the burners are set to glow to a soundtrack supplied by a local radio station! If the weather refuses to play ball, there are plenty of ground-level activities to photograph.

Round we go

It’s been more than 90 years since the Isle of Wight hosted its first Round the Island Race and it’s been growing in popularity ever since. This annual event allows amateur sailors to compete against elite pros on an equal footing and around the same racecourse. The next race will be held on 7 June. You can photograph the action from the shore or book a place on one of the many spectator boats.

Exhibitions, photo festivals and fairs

Festival time

BOP 25 will be held in Bristol 11-12 October Image: Martin Parr Fundation

Every year a raft of photography festivals take place in the UK. I’ve already pencilled in BOP – the annual book fair hosted by the Martin Parr Foundation and The Royal Photographic Society (11-12 October); Belfast Photo Festival – a programme of photography and visual arts events (5-30 June) and FORMAT25 – a contemporary festival of photography and visual media. And then, of course, there’s Dublin Street Photography Festival (2-4 May 2025) and Photo|Frome (5-27 April).

London calling

The Second Age of Beauty by Cecil Beaton, British Vogue, 1946 Image: The Conde Nast Publication LTD Conde Nast Archive London

There are some huge photography exhibitions coming to London in 2025. Lee Miller at Tate Britain (2 October to 15 February 2026) – a retrospective featuring more than 250 prints, many of them on display for the first time. Cecil Beaton’s Fashionable World at the National Portrait Gallery (9 October to 11 January 2026) – an exhibition celebrating Beaton’s fashion work. Light and Magic: The Birth of Art Photography at Tate Modern (4 December to 25 May 2026) – looking at how pictorialism developed across the world. Linder: Danger Came Smiling at Hayward Gallery (11 February to 5 May 2025) – a retrospective celebrating 50 years of Linder’s work. Just to name a few!

Get hands-on

London Photo Video Show & Convention offers visitors the chance to get hands-on with equipment and learn from talks and demonstrations. Image: The Society of Photographers

Suitable for professionals and enthusiasts alike, London Photo Video Show & Convention offers visitors the chance to get hands-on with the latest equipment, as well as attend demonstrations hosted by photographers and brands. This year’s show will be held 16-18 January and is hosted by The Society of Photographers at Novotel London West, Hammersmith. AP readers get a 10% discount by using the code AP10.

Show up

Make the most of talks and demos at The Photography & Video Show. Image: The Photography & Video Show

Anyone passionate about photography, video or content creation would do well to head along to The Photography & Video Show at Excel, London (8-11 March). Plan your visit early and it will help you make the most of the talks and demos. Speakers for 2025 include David duChemin, Emily Endean and Colin Prior. Look out for discounts on tickets in the press in the run-up to the show. You can save a few pounds by taking your own snacks and drinks!

£18.95 (standard, any one day), free for pros and trade

www.photographyshow.com

Fun of the fair

Photo London is a major international fair. Image: Photo London

In May every year the world’s leading photography galleries and dealers present their wares at Somerset House. This grand showcase is matched by a series of eclectic satellite events across the capital. The team behind Photo London hosts a number of online talks in the run up to the show (check the website for details). This year’s event will be held 15-18 May.

ticket price: TBC

www.photolondon.org

Books, magazines and learning resources

Watch out

Sofa Sessions: Conversations with Martin Parr. Image: Martin Parr Foundation is a great watch

A number of photographers have attracted a sizable following on YouTube due to their actionable content and lively presenting style. Among my favourites are Nigel Danson – his videos are full of inspiration and advice to help you improve your landscape photography; Bruce Percy – he shares his thoughts on landscape photography and what it means to lead a creative life; and Julia Trotti – a portrait photographer who posts tutorials, behind-the-scenes videos and equipment reviews. I’m also a fan of the interview series Sofa Sessions: Conversations with Martin Parr and Aperture PhotoBook Club.

Read on

You can read Photo London magazine online for free

The Photo London magazine archive has more than 100 issues available to read online for free. Some editions feature photographers we know and love, such as Ragnar Axelsson, while others introduce us to artists we might not have heard of. You can also access free magazines via your local library, either in-person or by using the BorrowBox app. Finally, you can save money on a magazine subscription by signing up for the digital edition of AP – you can read 13 issues for just £13.

Get on down

If you’re looking for advice to help you move forwards creatively or professionally, LensCulture has a set of guides covering everything from shooting portraits to working with galleries and getting the most out of competitions – all free to download! You can also find free learning resources on David duChemin’s website, partly in the form of a downloadable eBook entitled 20 Ways to Make Better Photographs Without Buying Any More Gear. It’s also worth checking out the free handbooks on the North American Nature Photography Association website – titles include The Business of Nature Photography, Contest Secrets, and Conservation Photography.

Listen carefully

The SheClicks Women in Photography podcast is hosted by Angela Nicholson. Image: SheClicks

According to a recent study, 61% of Brits listen to podcasts. There are hundreds to choose from, but my favourites include the Photowalk hosted by Neale James, the Creative Boom hosted by Katy Cowan, SheClicks Women in Photography hosted by Angela Nicholson and Letters From A Hopeful Creative hosted by Jen Carrington and Sara Tasker. In February I’ll be launching my own podcast, We Need to Make Things, featuring conversations about the value of making and consuming art.

Write away

In the face of AI, writing from the heart has never been more important. With that in mind, there are a number of newsletters I read religiously. First, David duChemin, a photographer, author and adventurer who fills his letters with tips and encouragement. Next, Austin Kleon, an artist who believes in the importance of play. Finally, Rob Walker, an author who writes about creativity, work and being human. (As an aside, I write a regular Letter to Creatives inviting people to stop, wonder, and use what they discover to fuel their creative projects.)

Competitions, grants and communities

Help is at hand

Uliana with her mother Aliona in Slatyne, Kharkiv region, August 2024. Image: Iva Sidash/ Ian Parry Photojournalism grant

Receiving a grant, bursary or scholarship can allow you to pursue a creative project without struggling to cover basic costs. The Royal Photographic Society offers bursaries, discounts and scholarships, while the Ian Parry Photojournalism Grant provides support for young (and emerging) photographers – you can apply for this from 1 May. The Arts Council also has the Developing Your Creative Practice Grant, which aims to, ‘Support artists in their creative or cultural development.’

All free to apply

www.rps.org

www.ianparry.org

www.artscouncil.org.uk

Creative kin

Two Photographers is a passionate group of photographers and friends. Image:P Tim Clinch, Two Phtotographers

Surrounding yourself with people who deliver honest, constructive feedback is incredibly rewarding, and that’s where creative communities come in. Joining a group of people who are as passionate about photography as you are can result in new friendships, fresh ideas and exciting collaborations. Finding your creative kin is often a case of following personal recommendations, but I will start you off with SheClicks (run by Angela Nicholson) and Two Photographers (run by Joanna Maclennan and Tim Clinch).

Get competitive

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is free to enter. Image: Andy Rouse/Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Doing well in a prestigious photography competition can give your work global exposure and earn you decent prizes! Many competitions charge an entry fee, but there are some that are free to enter. The Sony World Photography Awards is one example. AP also runs an annual competition (APOY), with one free entry per copy of the magazine. The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is also free to enter and the first entry to the RPS International Photography Exhibition is free. When you enter a competition be sure to check any rights you might be handing over with your entry – take a look at the Artists Bill of Rights for further guidance.

Non-members welcome

The RPS hosts a range of events that are open to all. Image: Polina Plotnikova

Talks, events and workshops hosted by camera clubs and societies are often open to non-members for a small fee. The Royal Photographic Society (RPS), for example, hosts a range of events that are open to all. Webinars this month (January) include a Flower Photography Taster with Polina Plotnikova and an Introduction to Still Life with Lynne Connolly. Don’t forget your local camera club too – many welcome non-members on selected evenings.

Small fee

www.rps.org

Try a taster

The Society of Photographers offers a 30-day free trial for new members. Image: The Society of Photographers

Joining a photographic society or organisation can be costly, so it’s worth checking if there are any free trial periods or tasters before committing yourself. The Society of Photographers, for example, offers a 30-day free trial for new members. When the time is up, Professional membership is £12.50 a month with a whole host of benefits. Set a reminder for when the trial ends so you can decide whether you want to commit ahead of the first payment. Also, if you’re thinking of joining a camera club, head along to a lecture or workshop for a taste before signing up.

Projects and books

Feeling bookish

Gibson Thornley Architects – V&A Photography Centre. Image: Thomas Adank

When the V&A Museum expanded its Photography Centre in 2022 it opened a room designed to house more than 20,000 journals, pamphlets, books

and manuals collected by the Royal Photographic Society (alongside the National Art Library’s holdings). Access is by request – you need to register for an NAL reader’s account – but you can read some of the collection online for free. You can also access Martin Parr’s photobook library in Bristol (members of the Foundation are given priority). In 2017, Tate acquired more than 12,000 photobooks collected by Parr – you can view these in the Reading Rooms at Tate Britain (you need to register for a free Reader account).

Food and photography

Each title from Café Royal Books focuses on a single body of work. Image: Cafe Royal Books

The Photobook Café in Shoreditch offers food, drink and an impressive array of books and zines. Among the collection are hundreds of rare, cult, self-published and obscure titles. You can view the archive online, but the café hosts lots of events. If you’re looking for something a bit unusual, consider a monthly (or annual) subscription to Café Royal Books. Craig, Joanne and the team publish books featuring photography linked to Britain and Ireland. Each one focuses on a single body of work.

Daily ritual

Mary Jo Hoffman’s book STILL celebrates her daily photo habit. Image: Mary Jo Hoffman

Taking a picture every day is challenging, but 365 (and similar) projects are a great way to improve your technique, hone your observational skills and build up a body of work. In addition, shooting every day pushes you out of your comfort zone and encourages you to experiment. Some of my favourite one-a-day-projects include Mary Jo Hoffman’s STILL – her book of the same name is gorgeous; Juliane Sovång’s One Bouquet per Day (this has been running since 2013, but Juliane allows herself a winter break) and D. Michele Perry’s The 100 Days of Wonder 2024.

Seek guidance

Once a month the Photographers’ Gallery in London hosts Folio Fridays. Image: The Photographers Gallery

If you’re working on a project and you have reached an impasse, it can be helpful to seek guidance from industry experts. Once a month the Photographers’ Gallery in London hosts Folio Fridays where you can receive feedback via two 15-minute one-to-one reviews (for free). Alternatively, you can request an online 20-minute TPG Portfolio Review with gallery curators for £25.

Free on Folio Fridays

www.thephotographersgallery.org.uk

Project yourself

For project ideas take a look at the 52 Assignments book series. Image: Ammonite Press

When it feels like everyone is flying off to the rainforests of Costa Rica or the Westfjords of Iceland to get their photographic fix, it’s easy to forget that some of the most rewarding projects are often produced on home soil. To get a few ideas, take a look at the 52 Assignments book series from Ammonite Press. Covering everything from macro to portrait and street photography, these books are filled with more than enough prompts, ideas and projects to keep you occupied for the year ahead.

