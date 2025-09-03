Amateur Photographer verdict With the Wandrd Prvke 21 V4, one of the most popular backpacks for photographers gets some well-considered updates right across the board. It’s smarter-looking and better than ever. Pros Comfortable and durable

Excellent modular design

Side, rear and top access options Cons Tote-style handles can obstruct the roll-top zip

Waist belt costs extra

Camera Cube only included in bundles

Wandrd’s PRVKE series of backpacks has been a popular choice for photographers seeking a modern bag with urban styling. The new Wandrd PRVKE 21 V4 retains the signature roll-top silhouette and modular approach, but introduces subtle yet valuable improvements to comfort, access and layout.

Wandrd PRVKE 21 V4 at a glance:

$319 / £281 (Photography Bundle)

21-25L volume

Essential Camera Cube included

Durable tarpaulin and ballistic nylon construction

Laptop and tablet sleeves

wandrd.com

For instance, the expandable roll-top now includes a zipped opening for faster access to the upper section, and the reworked shoulder straps and back panel make the pack more comfortable to wear for long treks. At 1.3kg, the pack feels robust without being too heavy and the updated styling, including colour-matched fabric and lining, gives it a more polished look than its predecessors.

Inside the main compartment, the Essential Camera Cube that’s included in the Photography Bundle offers enough room for a full-frame mirrorless or DSLR with three to four lenses, including a 70-200mm f/2.8. The side opening, now larger than before, allows quick access to this cube, which is especially useful when you want to change lens on the move. You can also unzip the main clamshell for full access when packing or unloading.

The Essential Camera Cube that comes in the Photography Bundle will hold a camera and 3 or 4 lenses. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

Wandrd PRVKE 21 V4 key features:

Weather-resistant : PVC-coated tarpaulin and DWR-treated zips shrug off rain and dirt

: PVC-coated tarpaulin and DWR-treated zips shrug off rain and dirt Modular Design : Includes Essential Camera Cube and accessory straps

: Includes Essential Camera Cube and accessory straps Secure Storage : Hidden pockets for AirTags, passports and valuables

: Hidden pockets for AirTags, passports and valuables Colour Options : Available in eight colours including (my favourite) Rhone Burgundy

: Available in eight colours including (my favourite) Rhone Burgundy Easy Access: Top, side and rear openings make gear easy to grab on the go

You can access your camera via this side opening. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

Elsewhere, the storage is impressively versatile. There’s a dedicated laptop sleeve, an internal tablet sleeve, a discreet AirTag pocket and memory card organisers in the side flap. On the exterior, a water bottle/tripod pocket with a strap and a large flat front pocket add extra carry options, while smart tote-style handles help when grabbing the bag off a shelf – although they get a little in the way when accessing the roll-top zip.

The PRVKE 21 V4 is made from lightweight yet strong P900D tarpaulin and N840D junior ballistic nylon, while reverse-coil YKK zips and DWR coatings help it stay weather-resistant. This plus the metal hooks on the accessory straps and roll-top closure add to the durable, premium feel.

The shoulder straps and back panel are well-padded and covered in mesh. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

On the move, the pack hugs the body securely, aided by curved shoulder straps and a flexible sternum strap. There’s no waist-belt included, but you can add one for £30. The backpack is stylish enough for city wear, while also proving tough and capable for travel or light hikes.

Pro or Essential Camera Cube bundle?

Wandrd offers the PRVKE 21 V4 by itself £206 (£234) and in two bundles. The Photography Bundle reviewed here includes the Essential Camera Cube and straps, ideal for most users. For those with bulkier gear, the Pro Photography Bundle (£312 / £54)) swaps in a larger Camera Cube, offering more room for longer lenses or extra accessories.

There’s a single side pocket that will hold a tripod. Image credit: Angela Nicholson

Wandrd PRVKE 21 V4: Our Verdict

The Wandrd PRVKE 21 V4 Photography Bundle successfully refines an already good design. Its excellent access, solid protection and thoughtful features make it one of the best daypacks available for photographers who want to carry a modest amount of kit in style. The included Essential Camera Cube and straps offer good value, while the option to use the bag with or without the Cube adds extra versatility, making it just as useful for everyday carry as it is for photo missions.

