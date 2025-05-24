Amateur Photographer verdict The SmallRig Vibe P108 Pro is a really handy little light that provides full-colour output and a nice set of special effects. It delivers decent light output for its small size, and is affordable too. Pros Small, light and low cost

Powerful for its size

Colour temperature and RGB colour control Cons Some light spill around the sides

Easy to adjust a setting accidentally on power-up

SmallRig makes a few small LED lights, and the SmallRig Vibe P108 Pro offers an appealing collection of features at an attractive price. And, at just 79 x 64 x 25.3mm, it’s a nice size for slipping in a pocket or your camera bag. It also features a built-in 1500mAh battery that charges via a USB-C connection, and a USB-C/USB-A charging cable is supplied. Consequently, it’s easy to charge on the go via a power bank and there’s no need to worry about having a supply of AA batteries.

SmallRig Vibe P108 Pro at a glance:

Price: £30.90 / $29.99

Max Power: 5W

Colour temperature range: 2500-6500K (+/-200K)

Dimensions: 79 x 64 x 25.3mm

Weight: 120g

USB Charged

Although there’s a power switch on the back, the light won’t actually turn on until you rotate the large ridged dial. While that’s handy for preventing the light from turning on accidentally and depleting the battery, it also means that you’re highly likely to adjust the selected setting as you power-up the light.

That dial on the back also adjusts the main settings: intensity (brightness), colour temperature, hue, saturation and lighting effect (Police Car, Fire Truck, Ambulance, Pulse, RGB Slow, RGB Flash, Lightning 1, Lightning 2, TV, Fireworks, Candlelight and Party).

There are two buttons beneath the power switch that let you select the feature for adjustment. Pressing the uppermost button toggles through the three menu screens while pressing the lower button toggles through the two or three options on each screen. Once a feature is highlighted, you can adjust its setting by rotating the main dial. Easy peasy.

SmallRig Vibe P108 Pro rear controls and screen. Image credit: AW/AP

SmallRig Vibe P108 Pro key features:

Shoe Mount : The shoe mount can be released or locked in place with a button press

: The shoe mount can be released or locked in place with a button press Built-in Diffusion : The front panel is a diffusion screen to soften the light

: The front panel is a diffusion screen to soften the light Battery life : At full power, the battery lasts for up to 70 minutes

: At full power, the battery lasts for up to 70 minutes Lighting Effects : There’s control over the 12 lighting effects, colour temperature or RGB output

: There’s control over the 12 lighting effects, colour temperature or RGB output Colour Screen: A small screen shows the battery power, available features and settings

SmallRig Vibe P108 Pro box contents. Image credit: AW/AP

Conveniently, the front panel of the light is a diffuser, which means you get nice, soft light. However, there may be times when you want to tape on a piece of card or similar around the edge to cut some of the spill.

As the base of the Vibe P108 Pro is flat, it can stand on a level surface next to the scene you wish to illuminate. There’s also a 1/4-20 threaded tripod socket on one side and the base can accept a quick-release cold-shoe adapter (with a 1/4-20 thread), which means it can be mounted easily on top of a camera or a bracket with a cold shoe mount.

SmallRig Vibe P108 Pro on camera in RGB mode, set to green. Image credit: AW/AP

With a claimed power of 1150 Lux at 30cm, you won’t be using the Vibe P108 Pro as a key light for studio portraits, but it’s a great option for adding a little extra light to still life and macro set-ups. Alternatively, it’s useful for filling in shadows and adding catchlights when vlogging with a camera or smartphone at close quarters. At full-power, you can expect the battery to last for around 70 minutes.

If you don’t need a light that can output all the different colours, then the SmallRig Vibe P96 Pro (£25.90/$24.99) is the same size as the P108 Pro, and offers the same light output and colour temperature control. But it only has one control button, 5 light effects and no RGB hue/saturation control. It’s a useful light if you don’t need to ability to adjust the RGB colour.

SmallRig Vibe P96 Pro. Image credit: SmallRig

SmallRig Vibe P108 Pro: Our Verdict

I’ve used the SmallRig Vibe P108 Pro, usually paired with the Vibe P96 Pro, for a range of close-up and macro shoots, as well as several products shots, and it’s proved very effective. It’s great when you’re looking to bring a subject to life, or make it standout from its background. It’s small size means I now carry it routinely. I’d recommend buying two so you can light a subject from both sides.

