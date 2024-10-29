Amateur Photographer verdict It’s a great phone, but where is the telephoto camera, or manual controls that you get with other phones that are often cheaper? Pros Google Pixel phones take great photos

Macro mode (like the Pixel 8)

2-3x digital zoom works well

AF now added to selfie camera

7 years of updates Cons No manual mode

Lacks storage (128GB or 256GB are the only options)

Price increase (+100) over last year

Other phones this price have telephoto cameras

It’s well known by now that Google Pixel phones are some of the best phones for photography, particularly with easy-to-use features that help us take better photos. However, it’s the hardware line-up that leaves the Pixel 9 in an awkward limbo, more expensive than the 8 Pro, and lacking in zoom and storage.

Google Pixel 9 in black. Photo Joshua Waller

At a glance

50MP main camera, f/1.68, OIS (1/1.31inch)

48MP ultra-wide, f/1.7, with macro AF (1/2.55inch)

10.5MP f/2.2 selfie camera with AF

4K 60fps video recording

6.3-inch, 6-120Hz, 1800 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

4700mAh battery, 45W charging, wireless charging

Google Tensor G4 processor, 12GB RAM

How we test phones We review smartphones from the perspective of choosing one for its photography and camera performance. We look at what the Google Pixel 9 offers, and the features included for photography and video, paying particular attention to the cameras on the phone, photo editing capabilities, as well as the output from each different lens, and features offered.

Google Pixel 9 Features

The Google Pixel 9 matches the 9 Pro in size, with the same size screen, and it even uses the same cases as the 9 Pro, however, it features a dual camera setup on the rear, rather than the triple camera setup. The main thing to note about the Google Pixel 9 is what’s lacking, and we’ll start by comparing it to the 9 Pro.

Here’s how the Google Pixel 9 compares to the Pixel 9 Pro:

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 Pro Screen 6.3inch 60-120Hz, 1800nits 6.3inch 1-120Hz, 2000-3000nits Main camera 50MP main camera, f/1.68, OIS (1/1.31inch), 2x optical quality 50MP main camera, f/1.68, OIS (1/1.31inch), 2x optical quality Ultra-wide camera 48MP ultra-wide, f/1.7, with macro AF (1/2.55inch) 48MP ultra-wide, f/1.7, with macro AF (1/2.55inch) Telephoto camera None 48MP telephoto, f/2.8, 5x telephoto, OIS (1/2.55inch), 110mm equivalent. 10x ‘optical quality’ with 5x lens Selfie-camera 10.5MP selfie with AF (95°) 42MP selfie with AF (wider, 103°) Battery 4700mAh 4700mAh RAM 12GB 16GB Storage 128/256GB options 128GB-1TB options Additional None Pro controls, plus other features (see below)

The Pixel 9 doesn’t support 8K upscaling option, nor Video Boost (Cloud software features), nor Night sight video (despite using the same cameras) as the 9 Pro model.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (left), 9 (right). The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro both have a 4700mAh battery and smaller 6.3inch screen. Photo Joshua Waller

Now onto the Pixel 9 cameras…

The Google Pixel 9 has two lenses on the back, both with bright apertures of roughly f/1.7, with an ultra-wide and a wide-angle camera. Looking at the EXIF information, the ultra-wide gives a 12mm equivalent, while the main camera gives 24mm equivalent, both wide-angle lenses compared to standard cameras. The main camera has a larger sensor, which is 1/1.31inches, so quite large, but not as large as 1inch sensors found on some premium phones.

Google Pixel 9 in black. Photo Joshua Waller

Camera app…

The photo app gives quick access to different shooting modes, and makes slow-motion photography, as well as night photography incredibly easy. You can take these shots handheld, without the need of a tripod, but if you do use a tripod you can use the astrophotography mode for even longer shots.

Google Pixel 9 in black. Photo Joshua Waller

AI features…

Like the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 is full of AI features, as well as useful photo editing and shooting features. There are more features found on the Pro models, as Google has deemed them only available on Pro versions of the phone, even though they’re software based, rather than hardware based features.

Google Pixel 9 in black. Photo Joshua Waller

However, for the most part, you get a whole range of really great photography features, including Magic Editor, and a range of on-phone as well as on-cloud editing options. The on-phone editing options are much quicker and easier to use, and don’t require images to be backed up to the cloud before editing.

Google Pixel 9 in black. Photo Joshua Waller

We go into more detail in the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL reviews for more detail.

Google Pixel 9 in black. Photo Joshua Waller

Performance and Image Quality

Google Pixel phones give great results, with really pleasing colours that aren’t as saturated as Samsung phones, and colours are generally consistent between the different cameras.

Google Pixel 9 ultra-wide with a bright aperture. Photo Joshua Waller Pixel 9 · f/1.7 · 1/246s · 2.02mm · ISO51

The ultra-wide-angle lens shows some distortion into the corners, and purple fringing, but this is fairly typical for this type of lens, and will be more visible with some subjects more than others, such as trees and leaves in the corner of the frame. This won’t matter if you’ve got blue skies in the corners of the frame.

Google Pixel 9 main camera with a bright aperture. Photo Joshua Waller Pixel 9 · f/1.68 · 1/177s · 6.9mm · ISO23

The main camera gives great results in a variety of conditions, whether that’s bright sunny days, or in low-light.

Left: Low-light shot with ultra-wide (Pixel 9 · f/1.7 · 1/24s · 2.02mm · ISO1457), Right: Low-light with main camera (Pixel 9 · f/1.68 · 1/42s · 6.9mm · ISO157)

In low-light both the ultra-wide and the main camera give good results, with the main camera giving the best results, thanks to a larger sensor.

Self-portrait (aka selfie) taken with the Google Pixel 9. Photo Joshua Waller Pixel 9 · f/2.2 · 1/240s · 2.74mm · ISO51

The selfie camera performs well, and thanks to the auto-focus, it gives better results than phones with fixed focus. You can take photos of yourself or group shots and not worry about whether you’re in the perfect spot for focus.

Macro with the Google Pixel 9 ultra-wide camera. Photo Joshua Waller Pixel 9 · f/1.7 · 1/136s · 2.02mm · ISO57

Macro performance is acceptable, but nothing special, and this is the same across the 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, as all phones use the ultra-wide-angle camera and crop into the image. This gives a photo with pixelated detail and a lack of fine detail. Other phones that let you use the telephoto camera for close-ups give noticeably better results.

Value for money

In terms of pricing, you’re looking at $800 / £800, which is a little steep, considering almost phone at this price point offers a triple camera setup on the rear, with a third telephoto camera (excluding iPhone 16/16 Plus). If you look at Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi and everyone else, even last years Google Pixel 8 Pro can be found for less than this phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 – around the same price, or less, and comes with 3x telephoto camera, plus manual controls, plus AI features, plus 8K video recording, to name just a few of the features. What does the Google Pixel range of phones offer, that other Android powered phones don’t?

Google Pixel 8 (left) Google Pixel 9 (right) in black. Photo Joshua Waller

You could look at the 9 Pro if you like the size, but want that extra telephoto camera, or take a look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which offers a telephoto camera, as well as being on offer for less than the 9.

Verdict

Ultimately, whilst the Google Pixel 9 is capable of taking some great photos, with another price increase over last years model, it feels overpriced compared to the competition, and 128GB is not good value for money these days.

The Google Pixel 9 is a small flagship phone without a 3rd telephoto camera. This is fundamental in what’s missing from this camera. All other brands (excluding Apple) will aim to give you a triple camera setup on the back, often for less money than this. If this was a mid-range phone, I’d still want a telephoto camera on the back.

Panoramic with the Google Pixel 9. Photo Joshua Waller Pixel 9 · f/1.68 · 1/1134s · 6.9mm · ISO21

If this was a budget phone, then it would be entirely reasonable for there to only be a dual camera setup on the back. Even some budget phones (but not many) will set themselves apart by offering a telephoto camera. This is how far I feel Google have missed the mark with this flagship priced phone.

Sure the 2x digital zoom is impressive, and gives great results, but so is the 2x digital zoom on the Pixel 8a. What is there on the Pixel 9 to mean you should pay $300/£300 more for this phone, over the $500 Pixel 8a, and even at $500, you can find phones with triple camera setups, such as the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Samsung Galaxy S22, and others.

Google Pixel 9 in black. Photo Joshua Waller

And of course, you’re getting great photo quality with some of the best AI features available, but the phone doesn’t feel like value for money any more. Google’s phones used to offer flagship features at a lower price than the competition, but the prices keep going up every year, and the value proposition has disappeared.

If you choose a Samsung phone, you’re also going to get some impressive AI features, manual controls (not just on the Ultra model), and you’re going to get a 3x telephoto camera. So why choose the Pixel 9? The base model has 128GB, which is just not good, especially if you’re interested in video recording.

2x night photo with the Google Pixel 9. Photo Joshua Waller Pixel 9 · f/1.68 · 1/17s · 6.9mm · ISO270

On the plus side, you do get 7 years of updates, but how often do you keep a phone for 7 years, and if you do, getting one with a telephoto camera would be a wise move.

Last year the Pixel 8 was $699 / £699 (RRP), which felt reasonable for a mid-range phone, but $799 / £799 (RRP) feels like we’re entering the premium end of the market, but not getting the features that usually come with premium phones. If the price drops significantly, this would be a great buy.

It’s difficult to recommend a premium phone (with a premium price) that doesn’t feature a telephoto camera on the back. Just buy the 9 Pro, 8 Pro or a phone from a different brand and you’ll get more. Now that the 9 Pro is the same size as the 9, there’s very little reason to choose this phone, unless you actually hate having a telephoto camera.

Specifications

Main camera 50MP main camera, f/1.68, OIS (1/1.31inch), 24mm equivalent, 2x ‘optical quality’ with 1x lens Ultra-wide-angle camera 48MP ultra-wide, f/1.7, with macro AF (1/2.55inch), 12mm equivalent Selfie camera 10.5MP f/2.2 selfie camera with AF Video 4K video recording (60fps) (front/rear) Screen 6.3inch screen, 60-120hz, 1800nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Battery 4700mAh battery Processor Google Tensor G4 processor, 12GB RAM OS Android 14 – with 7 years of updates Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm Weight 198g